2 year warranty
Feel safe and drive safely with brighter lights
With a powerful beam that pushes light emission to the limit, X-tremeVision gen2 is the latest development in xenon technology. This outstanding light performance extends your driving limits, so you enjoy a safer, more comfortable drive.
Type of lamp: D3S
42 V, 35 W
Number of bulbs: 1
Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 headlights are engineered with Philips Xenon technology for ultimate performance. Producing a longer beam and up to 150% more vision¹, X-tremeVision gen2 headlights help you spot obstacles earlier, allowing you to react in time. And with improved peripheral vison, you'll have greater awareness of any dangers at the side of the road, such as pedestrians or upcoming junctions. Brightly illuminating every bump, curve and hazard in the road, these headlights will satisfy the most demanding drivers and the most demanding driving conditions.
Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience. Simply by improving the quality of light, you can help prevent accidents. The Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 improves visibility, so you're able to recognise obstacles and traffic signs earlier, improving your reaction times. The spectral composition of this light is adapted to the natural colour sensitivity of your eye. And with a 4800 K colour temperature, this headlight produces light that's gentle on your eyes, making the night-time driving experience safer and more comfortable.
It's not enough just to have powerful headlights; optical precision matters, too. The Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 bulbs have the most precise arc-bending technology aligned at 150-350 µm. This means they illuminate the road just where you need it, without dazzling oncoming drivers.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
MOLLIOLLI
04/01/2018
Suomi
Valoa pimeyteen..
Uudet xenonit palauttivat ajovalot henkiin. Ero vanhoihin oli todella huomattava. Jäin kaipaamaan kaukovalojen osalta tehokkuutta, mutta joutunee hankkimaan lisäkaukovalot tämän vuoksi. Mutta suosittelen ja ovat värisävyltään miellyttävät.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 42403XV2S1 Xenon-ajovalopolttimo
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 42403XV2S1 Xenon-ajovalopolttimo