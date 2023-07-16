Search terms

    OLED

    4K Ambilight TV

    42OLED808/12
    Gorgeous. In every way.
      OLED 4K Ambilight TV

      42OLED808/12
      Gorgeous. In every way.

      From films to shows, the lifelike picture and full-bodied sound of this OLED TV combine with Ambilight's immersive halo to give you an exceptional experience. The dark metal frame and zero-bezel design brings the elegance. See all benefits

      Available in:

      Gorgeous. In every way.

      From films to shows, the lifelike picture and full-bodied sound of this OLED TV combine with Ambilight's immersive halo to give you an exceptional experience. The dark metal frame and zero-bezel design brings the elegance. See all benefits

      Gorgeous. In every way.

      From films to shows, the lifelike picture and full-bodied sound of this OLED TV combine with Ambilight's immersive halo to give you an exceptional experience. The dark metal frame and zero-bezel design brings the elegance. See all benefits

      Available in:

      Gorgeous. In every way.

      From films to shows, the lifelike picture and full-bodied sound of this OLED TV combine with Ambilight's immersive halo to give you an exceptional experience. The dark metal frame and zero-bezel design brings the elegance. See all benefits

        Gorgeous. In every way.

        4K Ambilight TV

        • 106 cm (42") Ambilight TV
        • P5 AI perfect picture engine
        • Dolby Atmos sound
        • Google TV™
        More immersive than ever. Ambilight TV.

        More immersive than ever. Ambilight TV.

        With next-gen Ambilight, LEDs behind the screen immerse you in a halo of colourful light that's more detailed, better defined and more in sync with the action than ever! Plus, you can liven up a blank screen with the Aurora-curated collection of images and videos, which look great with Ambilight.

        Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

        Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

        Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich colour and smooth motion.

        Bright OLED screen. See every detail even in a well-lit room.

        Bright OLED screen. See every detail even in a well-lit room.

        The bright panel and lifelike picture of your 4K (UHD) OLED Ambilight TV means you’ll see deep blacks, not gray—and the smallest details leap from the shadows and bright areas. The picture looks incredible even if viewed at an angle, and you won’t need to turn down the lights! All major HDR formats are supported.

        Premium design. Packed for the future.

        Premium design. Packed for the future.

        The satin-chrome swivel stand makes placement a breeze while the dark metal frame and zero-bezel design lend a real sense of style. Our TV packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard, and our printed materials use recycled paper.

        Bring IMAX home. IMAX Enhanced certified.

        Bring IMAX home. IMAX Enhanced certified.

        Welcome to Hollywood! Your Philips OLED TV lets you experience the full impact of films originally made to play in IMAX cinemas. Feel immersed with a far greater sense of scale. See more in every scene. Combined with Ambilight, you're in for a film night to remember.

        Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

        Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

        With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture that the director wanted you to see — no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

        Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi

        Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi

        Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. Listen to movies in the kitchen. Play music anywhere. You can even create a home-cinema surround-sound system using your Philips TV as a central speaker.

        Voice control. Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

        Voice control. Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

        You get a choice of voice assistants! Push the Google Assistant button on your remote and you can use your voice to find movies and shows, get recommendations, control compatible smart home devices, and more. Or ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices.

        Epic gaming. 120 Hz, ultra-low lag, G-sync, VRR, FreeSync.

        Epic gaming. 120 Hz, ultra-low lag, G-sync, VRR, FreeSync.

        Play without limits and immerse yourself in OLED's incredible realism! HDMI 2.1, a blazing-fast 120 Hz native refresh rate, and ultra-low input lag get the best out of next-gen gaming gear with fluid, responsive gameplay and super-smooth natural motion. Ambilight's gaming mode brings even bigger thrills.

        Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.

        What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows and more from across your apps and subscriptions, and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ambilight

          Ambilight Features
          • Wall colour adaptive
          • Lounge mode
          • Game Mode
          • Ambilight Music
          • AmbiWakeup
          • AmbiSleep
          • Works with Philips Wireless Home Speakers
          • Ambilight Boot-Up Animation
          Ambilight Version
          next generation 3 sided

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          42  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          106  cm
          Display
          4K Ultra HD OLED
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Native refresh rate
          120  Hz
          Picture engine
          P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine
          Picture enhancement
          • Perfect Natural Motion
          • Micro Dimming Perfect
          • Wide Colour Gamut 99% DCI/P3
          • Dolby Vision
          • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
          • A.I. PQ mode
          • CalMAN Ready
          • IMAX enhanced mode
          • HDR10+ Adaptive
          • Film-maker mode

        • Display input resolution

          Resolution-Refresh rate
          • 576 p - 50 Hz
          • 640 x 480 - 60 Hz
          • 720 p - 50 Hz, 60 Hz
          • 1920 x 1080 p - 24 Hz, 25 Hz, 30 Hz, 50 Hz
          • ,60 Hz, 100 Hz,120 Hz.
          • 2560 x 1440 - 60 Hz, 120 Hz
          • 3840 x 2160 p - 24 Hz, 25 Hz, 30 Hz, 50 Hz
          • , 60 Hz, 100 Hz, 120 Hz.

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
          TV Programme guide*
          8-day Electronic Programme Guide
          Signal strength indication
          Yes
          Teletext
          1000 page Hypertext
          HEVC support
          Yes

        • Android TV

          OS
          Google TV™
          Pre-installed apps
          • Google Play Movies*
          • Google Search
          • YouTube
          • Netflix
          • Apple TV
          • Amazon Prime Video
          • Disney+
          • Fitness App
          • YouTube Music
          • Ambilight Aurora
          Memory size (Flash)
          16 GB*
          Gaming cloud
          Geforce Now

        • Smart TV Features

          Interactive TV
          HbbTV
          Remote Control
          with Voice
          Voice assistant*
          • Google Assistant built in
          • RC with Mic.
          • Works with Alexa

        • Multimedia Applications

          Video Playback Formats
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
          • MPEG-1
          • MPEG-2
          • MPEG-4
          • VP9
          • HEVC (H.265)
          • AV1
          Music Playback Formats
          • AAC
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
          • FLAC
          Subtitles Formats Support
          • .SMI
          • .SRT
          • .SSA
          • .SUB
          • .TXT
          • .ASS
          Picture Playback Formats
          • JPEG
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • PNG
          • 360 photo
          • HEIF

        • Processing

          Processing Power
          Quad Core

        • Sound

          Audio
          • 2.1 Channel
          • Output power: 50 Watt (RMS)
          Speaker configuration
          10 W x 2 mid-high speaker, 30 W sub-woofer
          Codec
          • Dolby Digital MS12 V2.6.1
          • DTS:X
          • Dolby Atmos®
          • AC-4
          Sound Enhancement
          • A.I. Sound
          • Clear Dialogue
          • Dolby Atmos®
          • Dolby Bass Enhancement
          • Dolby Volume Leveller
          • Night mode
          • A.I. EQ
          • DTS Play-Fi
          • Mimi Sound Personalisation
          • Room Calibration

        • Connectivity

          Number of HDMI connections
          4
          HDMI features
          • 4K
          • Audio Return Channel
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • Remote control pass-through
          • System audio control
          • System standby
          • One touch play
          Number of USBs
          3
          Wireless connection
          • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2, Dual band
          • Bluetooth 5.0
          Other connections
          • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
          • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
          • Digital audio out (optical)
          • Headphone out
          • Service connector
          • Satellite Connector
          HDCP 2.3
          Yes on all HDMI
          HDMI ARC
          Yes on HDMI2
          HDMI 2.1 features
          • eARC on HDMI 2
          • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported
          • Max 48 Gbps data rate
          EasyLink 2.0
          • HDMI-CEC for Philips TV/SB
          • External setting via TV UI

        • Supported HDMI video features

          HDMI 1/2
          • HDMI 2.1 full bandwidth 48 Gbps
          • up to 4K 120 Hz
          Gaming
          • ALLM
          • Dolby Vision Game
          • HDMI VRR
          • HGiG
          • AMD FreeSync Premium
          • Nvidia G-Sync compatible
          HDMI 3/4
          HDMI 2.0
          HDR
          • Dolby Vision
          • HDR10
          • HDR10+
          • HDR10+ Adaptive
          • HLG
          • UHDA

        • EU Energy card

          EPREL registration numbers
          1530159
          Energy class for SDR
          G
          On mode power demand for SDR
          52  kWh/1000h
          Energy class for HDR
          F
          On mode power demand for HDR
          48  kWh/1000h
          Off mode power consumption
          n.a.
          Networked standby mode
          2.0  W
          Panel technology used
          OLED

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          less than 0.3 W
          Power Saving Features
          • Auto switch-off timer
          • Picture mute (for radio)
          • Eco mode
          • Light sensor

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • Tabletop stand
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide
          • Legal and safety brochure

        • Design

          Colours of TV
          Metal bezel frame
          Stand design
          Satin chrome EVO stand

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          932.0  mm
          Set Height
          541.0  mm
          Set Depth
          70.0  mm
          Product weight
          12.6  kg
          Set width (with stand)
          932.0  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          606.0  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          218.0  mm
          Product weight (+stand)
          15.0  kg
          Box width
          1100.0  mm
          Box height
          711.0  mm
          Box depth
          160.0  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          17.5  kg
          Stand width
          400.0  mm
          Stand height
          70.0  mm
          Stand depth
          218.0  mm
          Stand height to TV bottom edge
          70.0  mm
          Wall-mount compatible
          300 x 300 mm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Tabletop stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure

            • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
            • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
            • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
            • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
            • Memory size (Flash): 16 G, the actual available disc space may differ (dependant on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)
            • Philips OLED TV panels have been certified as flicker-free and discomfort glare free by UL.
            • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
            • Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.
            • Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. YouTube, OK Google and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.