    OLED

    4K Ambilight TV

    48OLED718/12
      Energy Label Europe G here
      for more information, download here (PDF 198.0KB)

      OLED 4K Ambilight TV

      48OLED718/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      Whatever you watch. Whatever you play.

      Our most affordable OLED TV brings you closer to everything you love. The lifelike picture, Dolby Atmos sound and Ambilight's immersive halo create cinema-sized excitement for every show, film and game. Right there in your living room. See all benefits

        4K Ambilight TV

        • 121 cm (48") Ambilight TV
        • P5 AI perfect picture engine
        • Dolby Atmos sound
        • Google TV™
        Immerse yourself in what you love. Ambilight TV.

        Immerse yourself in what you love. Ambilight TV.

        Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with LED lights behind the screen that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colourful light. It changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favourite shows, movies and games.

        Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

        Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

        Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich colour and smooth motion.

        Detail and depth. OLED Ambilight TV.

        Detail and depth. OLED Ambilight TV.

        The lifelike picture of your 4K (UHD) OLED Ambilight TV always looks incredible, even if viewed at an angle. Blacks are always black, not gray, and you’ll see every detail in shadows or bright areas. All major HDR formats are supported—you’ll feel the full power of every scene.

        Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

        Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

        With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture that the director wanted you to see — no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

        Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi

        Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi

        You get great, clear TV sound straight out of the box. If you want more, the Philips Wireless Home System with DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. You can even create a home cinema surround-sound system using your TV as a central speaker.

        Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.

        Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.

        What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows, and more from across your apps and subscriptions, and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.

        Voice control. Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

        Voice control. Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

        You get a choice of voice assistants! Push the Google Assistant button on your remote and you can use your voice to find movies and shows, get recommendations, control compatible smart home devices, and more. Or ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices.

        Epic gaming. 120 Hz, ultra-low lag, G-sync, VRR, FreeSync.

        Epic gaming. 120 Hz, ultra-low lag, G-sync, VRR, FreeSync.

        Play without limits and immerse yourself in OLED's incredible realism! HDMI 2.1, a blazing-fast 120 Hz native refresh rate, and ultra-low input lag get the best out of next-gen gaming gear with fluid, responsive gameplay and super-smooth natural motion. Ambilight's gaming mode brings even bigger thrills.

        Premium design. Packed for the future.

        The almost bezel-free screen seems to float on slender satin-chrome feet, which lend this TV a real sense of style. Our packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and our printed materials use recycled paper.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ambilight

          Ambilight Features
          • Wall colour adaptive
          • Lounge mode
          • Game Mode
          • Ambilight Music
          • AmbiWakeup
          • AmbiSleep
          • Works with Philips Wireless Home Speakers
          • Ambilight Boot-Up Animation
          Ambilight Version
          3 sided

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          121  cm
          Display
          4K Ultra HD OLED
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Native refresh rate
          120  Hz
          Picture engine
          P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine
          Picture enhancement
          • Wide Colour Gamut 97% DCI/P3
          • Perfect Natural Motion
          • Micro Dimming Perfect
          • Dolby Vision
          • A.I. PQ mode
          • CalMAN Ready
          • HDR10+ Adaptive
          • Film-maker mode
          • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
          Diagonal screen size (inches)
          48 inches

        • Display input resolution

          Resolution-Refresh rate
          • 576 p - 50 Hz
          • 640 x 480 - 60 Hz
          • 720 p - 50 Hz, 60 Hz
          • 1920 x 1080 p - 24 Hz, 25 Hz, 30 Hz, 50 Hz
          • ,60 Hz, 100 Hz,120 Hz.
          • 2560 x 1440 - 60 Hz, 120 Hz
          • 3840 x 2160 p - 24 Hz, 25 Hz, 30 Hz, 50 Hz
          • , 60 Hz, 100 Hz, 120 Hz.

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
          TV Programme guide*
          8-day Electronic Programme Guide
          Signal strength indication
          Yes
          Teletext
          1000 page Hypertext
          HEVC support
          Yes

        • Android TV

          OS
          Google TV™
          Pre-installed apps
          • Google Play Movies*
          • Google Search
          • YouTube
          • Netflix
          • Apple TV
          • Amazon Prime Video
          • Disney+
          • Fitness App
          • YouTube Music
          • Ambilight Aurora
          Memory size (Flash)
          16 GB*
          Gaming cloud
          Geforce Now

        • Smart TV Features

          Interactive TV
          HbbTV
          Remote Control
          with Voice
          Voice assistant*
          • Google Assistant built in
          • RC with Mic.
          • Works with Alexa

        • Multimedia Applications

          Video Playback Formats
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
          • MPEG-1
          • MPEG-2
          • MPEG-4
          • VP9
          • HEVC (H.265)
          • AV1
          Music Playback Formats
          • AAC
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
          • FLAC
          Subtitles Formats Support
          • .SMI
          • .SRT
          • .SSA
          • .SUB
          • .TXT
          • .ASS
          Picture Playback Formats
          • JPEG
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • PNG
          • 360 photo
          • HEIF

        • Processing

          Processing Power
          Quad Core

        • Sound

          Audio
          • 2.0 Channel
          • Output power: 40 watts (RMS)
          Speaker configuration
          10 W x 4 mid-high speaker
          Codec
          • AC-4
          • Dolby Atmos®
          • Dolby Digital MS12 V2.6.1
          • DTS:X
          Sound Enhancement
          • A.I. Sound
          • Clear Dialogue
          • Dolby Atmos®
          • Dolby Bass Enhancement
          • Dolby Volume Leveller
          • Night mode
          • A.I. EQ
          • DTS Play-Fi
          • Mimi Sound Personalisation
          • Room Calibration

        • Connectivity

          Number of HDMI connections
          4
          HDMI features
          • 4K
          • Audio Return Channel
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • Remote control pass-through
          • System audio control
          • System standby
          • One touch play
          Number of USBs
          3
          Wireless connection
          • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2, Dual band
          • Bluetooth 5.0
          Other connections
          • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
          • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
          • Digital audio out (optical)
          • Headphone out
          • Service connector
          • Satellite Connector
          HDCP 2.3
          Yes on all HDMI
          HDMI ARC
          Yes on HDMI2
          HDMI 2.1 features
          • eARC on HDMI 2
          • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported
          • Max 48 Gbps data rate
          EasyLink 2.0
          • HDMI-CEC for Philips TV/SB
          • External setting via TV UI

        • Supported HDMI video features

          HDMI 1/2
          • HDMI 2.1 full bandwidth 48 Gbps
          • up to 4K 120 Hz
          Gaming
          • ALLM
          • AMD FreeSync Premium
          • Dolby Vision Game
          • HDMI VRR
          • HGiG
          • Nvidia G-Sync compatible
          HDMI 3/4
          HDMI 2.0
          HDR
          • Dolby Vision
          • HDR10
          • HDR10+
          • HDR10+ Adaptive
          • HLG
          • UHDA

        • EU Energy card

          EPREL registration numbers
          1537990
          Energy class for SDR
          G
          On mode power demand for SDR
          66  kWh/1000h
          Energy class for HDR
          F
          On mode power demand for HDR
          61  kWh/1000h
          Off mode power consumption
          n.a.
          Networked standby mode
          2.0  W
          Panel technology used
          OLED

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          less than 0.3 W
          Power Saving Features
          • Auto switch-off timer
          • Picture mute (for radio)
          • Eco mode
          • Light sensor

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • Tabletop stand
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide
          • Legal and safety brochure

        • Design

          Colours of TV
          Metal bezel frame
          Stand design
          Satin chrome sticks

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1070.0  mm
          Set Height
          618.0  mm
          Set Depth
          58.0  mm
          Product weight
          13.8  kg
          Set width (with stand)
          1070.0  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          633.0  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          210.0  mm
          Product weight (+stand)
          14.0  kg
          Box width
          1214.0  mm
          Box height
          770.0  mm
          Box depth
          150.0  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          17.5  kg
          Stand width
          783.0  mm
          Stand height
          22.0  mm
          Stand depth
          210.0  mm
          Distance between 2 stands
          783.0  mm
          Stand height to TV bottom edge
          22.0  mm
          Wall-mount compatible
          300 x 300 mm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Tabletop stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
            • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
            • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
            • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
            • Philips OLED TV panels have been certified as flicker-free and discomfort glare free by UL.
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
            • Memory size (Flash): 16 G, the actual available disc space may differ (dependant on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)
            • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
            • Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.
            • Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. YouTube, OK Google and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.