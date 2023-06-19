Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Tabletop stand
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Legal and safety brochure
Whatever you watch. Whatever you play.
Our most affordable OLED TV brings you closer to everything you love. The lifelike picture, Dolby Atmos sound and Ambilight's immersive halo create cinema-sized excitement for every show, film and game. Right there in your living room. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
4K Ambilight TV
Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with LED lights behind the screen that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colourful light. It changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favourite shows, movies and games.
Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich colour and smooth motion.
The lifelike picture of your 4K (UHD) OLED Ambilight TV always looks incredible, even if viewed at an angle. Blacks are always black, not gray, and you’ll see every detail in shadows or bright areas. All major HDR formats are supported—you’ll feel the full power of every scene.
With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture that the director wanted you to see — no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.
You get great, clear TV sound straight out of the box. If you want more, the Philips Wireless Home System with DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. You can even create a home cinema surround-sound system using your TV as a central speaker.
What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows, and more from across your apps and subscriptions, and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.
You get a choice of voice assistants! Push the Google Assistant button on your remote and you can use your voice to find movies and shows, get recommendations, control compatible smart home devices, and more. Or ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices.
Play without limits and immerse yourself in OLED's incredible realism! HDMI 2.1, a blazing-fast 120 Hz native refresh rate, and ultra-low input lag get the best out of next-gen gaming gear with fluid, responsive gameplay and super-smooth natural motion. Ambilight's gaming mode brings even bigger thrills.
The almost bezel-free screen seems to float on slender satin-chrome feet, which lend this TV a real sense of style. Our packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and our printed materials use recycled paper.
