Other items in the box
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Legal and safety brochure
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Remote Control
- Tabletop stand
Talented in every way
Dive into a picture so lifelike that every show, film and game feels real. Be thrilled by rich Bowers & Wilkins sound-and relax, surrounded by the immersive colours of Ambilight. With this OLED+ TV, you really can have it all. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
4K UHD Android TV - Bowers & Wilkins Sound
Our next-generation Ambilight makes the experience of watching an OLED+ TV even more magical. The Ambilight halo around the TV is more detailed and better defined than ever, changing colour in perfect sync with the colours on screen. It's so immersive, you'll wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.
Immerse in films, shows and music. A beautifully slim audio solution from Bowers & Wilkins boasts front-firing drivers for rich, room-filling sound. Dialogue is incredibly clear thanks to a dedicated centre channel, and a rear-firing subwoofer adds real depth to effects and music.
Blacks are stunning, and a beautifully bright picture means you'll see every detail in shadow or light in pixel-perfect HDR. If you're watching in a brightly lit room, your TV automatically adjusts, so you always get the best experience.
Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich colour and smooth motion.
Welcome to Hollywood! Your Philips OLED+ TV lets you experience the full impact of films originally made to play in IMAX cinemas. Immerse in a far greater sense of scale. See more in every scene. Combined with Ambilight, you're in for a movie night to remember.
With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture that the director wanted you to see — no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.
Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible wireless speakers around your home in seconds. Listen to a film in the kitchen while you fix a snack. Play music anywhere. Keep up with the match commentary if you have to leave the room.
Play without limits. Your HDMI 2.1-enabled OLED+ TV lets you make the most of your next-gen gear with super-responsive gameplay and incredibly smooth graphics. Make that jump and U-turn or drift perfectly through a corner, while Ambilight's gaming mode makes every thrill bigger.
Easily finding the content you want is only the start of what you can do with your OLED+ TV. Push a button on the remote to talk to the Google Assistant directly, or control the TV via Google Assistant-compatible devices. You can ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices.
Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colours will be truer.
The virtually bezel-free screen and unique ultra-flat swivel stand make a real statement. The remote is trimmed with soft, sustainably sourced Muirhead leather, and the buttons light up the moment you pick it up. Our packaging and inserts use recycled cardboard and paper.
