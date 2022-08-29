Search terms

      Dive into a picture so lifelike that every show, film and game feels real. Be thrilled by rich Bowers & Wilkins sound-and relax, surrounded by the immersive colours of Ambilight. With this OLED+ TV, you really can have it all. See all benefits

        Talented in every way

        OLED+ 4K UHD Android TV Sound by Bowers & Wilkins

        • Sound by Bowers & Wilkins
        • 3 sided Ambilight TV
        • P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine
        • 164 cm (65") Android TV
        More immersive than ever. 3 sided Ambilight.

        More immersive than ever. 3 sided Ambilight.

        Our next-generation Ambilight makes the experience of watching an OLED+ TV even more magical. The Ambilight halo around the TV is more detailed and better defined than ever, changing colour in perfect sync with the colours on screen. It's so immersive, you'll wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.

        Legendary Bowers & Wilkins sound.

        Legendary Bowers & Wilkins sound.

        Immerse in films, shows and music. A beautifully slim audio solution from Bowers & Wilkins boasts front-firing drivers for rich, room-filling sound. Dialogue is incredibly clear thanks to a dedicated centre channel, and a rear-firing subwoofer adds real depth to effects and music.

        A beautiful viewing experience in any light.

        A beautiful viewing experience in any light.

        Blacks are stunning, and a beautifully bright picture means you'll see every detail in shadow or light in pixel-perfect HDR. If you're watching in a brightly lit room, your TV automatically adjusts, so you always get the best experience.

        Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

        Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

        Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich colour and smooth motion.

        Bring IMAX home. IMAX Enhanced certified.

        Bring IMAX home. IMAX Enhanced certified.

        Welcome to Hollywood! Your Philips OLED+ TV lets you experience the full impact of films originally made to play in IMAX cinemas. Immerse in a far greater sense of scale. See more in every scene. Combined with Ambilight, you're in for a movie night to remember.

        Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

        Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

        With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture that the director wanted you to see — no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

        Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi.

        Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi.

        Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible wireless speakers around your home in seconds. Listen to a film in the kitchen while you fix a snack. Play music anywhere. Keep up with the match commentary if you have to leave the room.

        Epic gaming. Ultra-low latency 120 Hz. G-sync, VRR, Freesync

        Epic gaming. Ultra-low latency 120 Hz. G-sync, VRR, Freesync

        Play without limits. Your HDMI 2.1-enabled OLED+ TV lets you make the most of your next-gen gear with super-responsive gameplay and incredibly smooth graphics. Make that jump and U-turn or drift perfectly through a corner, while Ambilight's gaming mode makes every thrill bigger.

        Android TV. The Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

        Android TV. The Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

        Easily finding the content you want is only the start of what you can do with your OLED+ TV. Push a button on the remote to talk to the Google Assistant directly, or control the TV via Google Assistant-compatible devices. You can ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices.

        Vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

        Vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

        Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colours will be truer.

        Premium design. Packed for the future.

        The virtually bezel-free screen and unique ultra-flat swivel stand make a real statement. The remote is trimmed with soft, sustainably sourced Muirhead leather, and the buttons light up the moment you pick it up. Our packaging and inserts use recycled cardboard and paper.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ambilight

          Ambilight Version
          next generation 3 sided
          Ambilight Features
          • Built-in Ambilight+hue
          • Ambilight Music
          • Game Mode
          • Wall colour adaptive
          • Lounge mode
          • AmbiSleep
          • AmbiWakeup
          • Ambilight Aurora
          • Ambilight Boot-Up Animation
          • Philips Wireless Home Speakers

        • Picture/Display

          Display
          4K Ultra HD OLED
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          164
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Native refresh rate
          120
          Pixel engine
          P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine
          Picture enhancement
          • Wide Colour Gamut 99% DCI/P3
          • Dolby Vision
          • Perfect Natural Motion
          • A.I. PQ mode
          • CalMAN Ready
          • Micro Dimming Perfect
          • Film-maker mode
          • HDR10+ Adaptive
          • IMAX enhanced mode

        • Display input resolution

          Resolution-Refresh rate
          • 576 p - 50 Hz
          • 640 x 480 - 60 Hz
          • 720 p - 50 Hz, 60 Hz
          • 2560 x 1440 - 60 Hz, 120 Hz
          • 1920 x 1080 p - 24 Hz, 25 Hz, 30 Hz, 50 Hz
          • 3840 x 2160 p - 24 Hz, 25 Hz, 30 Hz, 50 Hz
          • ,60 Hz, 100 Hz,120 Hz.

        • Android TV

          OS
          Android TV™ 11 (R)
          Memory size (Flash)
          16 GB*
          Pre-installed apps
          • Google Play Movies*
          • Google Search
          • YouTube
          • BBC iPlayer
          • Netflix
          • Amazon Prime Video
          • Disney+
          • Fitness App
          • Spotify
          • Apple TV
          • YouTube Music
          Gaming cloud
          • Geforce Now
          • Stadia

        • Processing

          Processing Power
          Quad Core

        • Smart TV Features

          Interactive TV
          HbbTV
          Programme
          • Pause TV
          • USB recording*
          Voice assistant*
          • Google Assistant built in
          • RC with Mic.
          • Works with Alexa

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
          TV Programme guide*
          8-day Electronic Programme Guide
          Teletext
          1000 page Hypertext
          Video Playback
          • PAL
          • SECAM
          Signal strength indication
          Yes
          HEVC support
          Yes

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          <0.3 W
          Power Saving Features
          • Auto switch-off timer
          • Light sensor
          • Picture mute (for radio)
          • Eco mode

        • Sound

          Audio
          • Sound by Bowers & Wilkins
          • 3.1 Channel
          • Output power: 80 Watts (RMS)
          Codec
          • AC-4
          • Dolby Atmos®
          • DTS-HD(M6)
          • Dolby Digital MS12 V2.5
          Speaker configuration
          8.5 W x 6, woofer 30 W
          Sound Enhancement
          • A.I. Sound
          • Clear Dialogue
          • Dolby Atmos®
          • Dolby Bass Enhancement
          • Dolby Volume Leveller
          • Night mode
          • A.I. EQ
          • Room Calibration

        • Connectivity

          Number of HDMI connections
          4
          Number of USBs
          3
          Wireless connection
          • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2, Dual band
          • Bluetooth 5.0
          HDMI features
          • 4K
          • Audio Return Channel
          HDMI ARC
          Yes for all ports
          HDMI 2.1 features
          • eARC on HDMI 2
          • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported
          • Max 48 Gbps data rate
          HDCP 2.3
          Yes on all HDMI
          Other connections
          • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
          • Digital audio out (optical)
          • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
          • Headphone out
          • Satellite Connector
          • Service connector
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • Remote control pass-through
          • System audio control
          • System standby
          • One touch play

        • Supported HDMI video features

          Gaming
          • HDMI VRR
          • ALLM
          • HGiG
          • AMD FreeSync Premium
          • Dolby Vision Game
          • Nvidia G-Sync compatible
          HDMI 1/2
          • HDMI 2.1 full bandwidth 48 Gbps
          • up to 4K 120 Hz
          HDMI 3/4
          HDMI 2.0
          HDR
          • Dolby Vision
          • HDR10
          • HDR10+
          • HDR10+ Adaptive
          • HLG
          • UHDA

        • Multimedia Applications

          Video Playback Formats
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
          • MPEG-1
          • MPEG-2
          • MPEG-4
          • VP9
          • HEVC (H.265)
          • AV1
          Subtitles Formats Support
          • .SRT
          • .SUB
          • .TXT
          • .SMI
          • .ASS
          • .SSA
          Music Playback Formats
          • AAC
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
          • FLAC
          Picture Playback Formats
          • JPEG
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • PNG
          • 360 photo
          • HEIF

        • Design

          Colours of TV
          Metal bezel frame
          Stand design
          • Satin chrome plate
          • Swivel +/- 15 degree
          Remote control
          with Muirhead leather

        • Dimensions

          Box width
          1660.0
          Box height
          1035.0
          Box depth
          170.0
          Set Width
          1444.3
          Set Height
          869.2
          Set Depth
          69.1
          Set width (with stand)
          1444.3
          Set height (with stand)
          890.4
          Set depth (with stand)
          290.0
          Product weight
          25.7
          Product weight (+stand)
          29.0
          Weight incl. Packaging
          35.4
          Stand depth
          290.0
          Stand height
          22.0
          Stand width
          550.0
          Wall-mount compatible
          300 x 300 mm
          Set depth (wall-mounted)
          152.2
          Set height (wall-mounted)
          869.2
          Set width (wall-mounted)
          1444.3

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • Legal and safety brochure
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide
          • Remote Control
          • Tabletop stand

        • EU Energy card

          Energy class for SDR
          G
          Energy class for HDR
          F
          Networked standby mode
          <2.0
          Off mode power consumption
          n.a.
          Panel technology used
          OLED
          EPREL registration numbers
          1241377
          On mode power demand for HDR
          94
          On mode power demand for SDR
          112

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • Tabletop stand

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Philips OLED TV panels have been certified as flicker-free and discomfort glare free by UL.
            • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
            • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
            • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
            • USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
            • Memory size (Flash): 16 G, the actual available disc space may differ (dependant on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)
            • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
            • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
            • Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
            • Rakuten TV is available in selected languages and countries.
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

