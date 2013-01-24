Home
      Elegant looks. Cinematic sound.

      See every detail. Hear every nuance. This Philips LED TV with built-in up-firing Bowers & Wilkins speakers envelops you in a lifelike picture and immersive audio. Ambilight adds colour to the music, HDR streaming series and films you love. See all benefits

        Elegant looks. Cinematic sound.

        4K UHD LED Android TV with Ambilight

        • P5 Perfect Picture Engine
        • Sound by Bowers & Wilkins
        • Ambilight 3 sided
        • 164 cm (65") Android TV
        Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

        Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.

        The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.

        Immersive sound. Bowers & Wilkins meets Dolby Atmos.

        Immersive sound. Bowers & Wilkins meets Dolby Atmos.

        An exclusive speaker design by legendary audio engineers Bowers & Wilkins delivers thrillingly lifelike performance. Up-firing speakers let you get the most out of Dolby Atmos. A central tweeter keeps the dialogue pristine no matter how intense the drama gets.

        Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

        Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen.

        With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And your screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colours onto the walls and into the room, in real time. You get perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love your TV.

        Bright 4K LED TV. Vibrant HDR picture. Smooth motion.

        Bright 4K LED TV. Vibrant HDR picture. Smooth motion.

        Bright 4K LED TV. Vibrant HDR picture. Smooth motion. A Philips 4K UHD TV brings content to life with rich colours and crisp contrast. Images have more depth and motion is smooth. Movies, shows, games and more look great no matter the source.

        Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

        Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

        Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look—and sound—gloriously real. Whether it's the latest streaming series or a Blu-Ray disc set, you'll enjoy contrast, brightness and colour that reflect the director's original intentions. And hear spacious sound with clarity, detail and depth.

        Android TV. Simply smart.

        Android TV. Simply smart.

        Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want—when you want it. You can customise the home screen to display your favourite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.

        Voice control. Google Assistant built-in. Works with Alexa.

        Voice control. Google Assistant built-in. Works with Alexa.

        Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa. The days of searching for the TV remote are over. Now you can use your voice to control your Philips smart TV via Alexa-enabled devices, like Amazon Echo. Turn your TV on, change the channel, switch to your gaming console and more with Alexa.

        DTS Play-Fi. Multi-room audio.

        DTS Play-Fi. Multi-room audio.

        With DTS Play-Fi on your Philips TV you can connect to compatible speakers in any room. Got wireless speakers in the kitchen? Listen to the film while you make a snack, or keep up with the sports commentary while you get everyone a drink.

        Major HDR formats. See more of what the director intended.

        Major HDR formats. See more of what the director intended.

        Your Philips TV is primed to get the most out of the HDR10+ video format. Contrast, colour and brightness levels are adjusted from frame to frame. Whether it's a must-watch series or the new blockbuster, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colours will be truer. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

        Kvadrat speaker cloth. Muirhead leather-backed remote.

        Premium materials make all the difference to your Philips TV. Kvadrat's acoustically transparent wool-blend speaker fabric allows the sound to flow freely into the room. Responsibly sourced Muirhead leather and backlit keys add a sophisticated finish to the remote control.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ambilight

          Ambilight Version
          3 sided
          Ambilight Features
          • Built-in Ambilight+hue
          • Ambilight Music
          • Game Mode
          • Wall colour adaptive
          • Lounge mode
          • AmbiWakeup
          • AmbiSleep

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          65  inch
          Display
          4K Ultra HD LED
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          164  cm
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Pixel engine
          P5 Perfect Picture Engine
          Picture enhancement
          • Ultra Resolution
          • Wide Colour Gamut 90% DCI/P3
          • Dolby Vision
          • HDR10+
          • 2400 PPI

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer inputs on all HDMI
          • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
          • HDR supported, HDR10/HLG
          • HDR supported, HDR10+/HLG
          Video inputs on all HDMI
          • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
          • HDR supported
          • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
          • HDR10+/Dolby Vision

        • Android TV

          OS
          Android TV™ 9 (Pie)
          Pre-installed apps
          • Google Play Movies*
          • Google Play Music*
          • Google Search
          • YouTube
          • Amazon instant video
          • BBC iPlayer
          • Netflix
          Memory size (Flash)
          16 GB*

        • Smart TV Features

          Interactive TV
          HbbTV
          Programme
          • Pause TV
          • USB recording*
          Ease of Installation
          • Auto detect Philips devices
          • Device connection wizard
          • Network installation wizard
          • Settings assistant wizard
          Ease of Use
          • One-stop smart menu button
          • On-screen user manual
          Firmware upgradeable
          • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
          • Firmware upgradeable via USB
          • Online firmware upgrade
          Screen Format Adjustments
          • Basic - Fill Screen
          • Fit to screen
          • Advance - Shift
          • Zoom, stretch
          • Wide screen
          Remote Control
          • with Voice
          • with Key light
          • with Muirhead leather
          User Interaction
          SimplyShare
          Voice assistant*
          • Google Assistant built in
          • RC with Mic.
          • Works with Alexa

        • Processing

          Processing Power
          Quad Core

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          HEVC support
          Yes
          Digital TV
          DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
          MPEG Support
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          Video Playback
          • PAL
          • SECAM
          TV Programme guide*
          8-day Electronic Programme Guide
          Signal strength indication
          Yes
          Teletext
          1000 page Hypertext

        • Connectivity

          Number of HDMI connections
          4
          Number of USBs
          2
          Wireless connections
          • Bluetooth 4.2
          • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2, Dual band
          Other connections
          • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
          • Digital audio out (optical)
          • Satellite Connector
          • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
          • Headphone out
          • Service connector
          HDMI features
          • 4K
          • Audio Return Channel
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • Remote control pass-through
          • System audio control
          • System standby
          • One touch play
          HDCP 2.3
          Yes on all HDMI

        • Multimedia Applications

          Video Playback Formats
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
          • MPEG-1
          • MPEG-2
          • MPEG-4
          • WMV9/VC1
          • HEVC (H.265)
          • VP9
          Subtitles Formats Support
          • .SRT
          • .SUB
          • .TXT
          • .SMI
          Music Playback Formats
          • AAC
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
          Picture Playback Formats
          • JPEG
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • PNG
          • 360 photo
          • HEIF

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
          Ambient temperature
          5°C to 35°C
          Standby power consumption
          <0.3 W
          Power Saving Features
          • Auto switch-off timer
          • Light sensor
          • Picture mute (for radio)
          • Eco mode
          Presence of lead
          Yes*
          Off mode power consumption
          N/A

        • EU Energy card

          EPREL registration numbers
          422465
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          65
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          164
          Energy class for SDR
          G
          On mode power demand for SDR
          122  W
          Energy class for HDR
          G
          On mode power demand for HDR
          152  W
          Networked standby mode
          <2.0  W
          Off mode power consumption
          n.a.
          Panel technology used
          LED LCD

        • Sound

          Sound Enhancement
          • 5 Band Equalizer
          • A.I. Sound
          • Clear Dialogue
          • Dolby Bass Enhancement
          • Dolby Volume Leveller
          • Night mode
          • Dolby Atmos®
          Speaker configuration
          2 x 6 W mid speaker, 2 x 9 W high speaker, 20 W woofer
          Audio
          • Sound by Bowers & Wilkins
          • 2.1.2 Channel
          • Output power: 50 Watt (RMS)
          Codec
          • AC-4
          • Dolby Atmos®
          • Dolby Digital MS12 V2.3
          • DTS-HD(M6)

        • Dimensions

          Box depth
          174.0  mm
          Box height
          1088.0  mm
          Box width
          1660.0  mm
          Product weight
          27.9  kg
          Product weight (+stand)
          32.3  kg
          Set Depth
          52.3  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          281.8  mm
          Set Height
          829.7  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          895.2  mm
          Set Width
          1448.4  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          1448.7  mm
          Stand depth
          281.8  mm
          Stand height
          81.7  mm
          Stand width
          880.0  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          32.9  kg
          VESA wall mount compatible
          300 x 300 mm

        • Design

          Colours of TV
          Mid silver metal bezel
          Stand design
          Dark chrome sound solution

        • Accessories

          Included Accessories
          • Legal and safety brochure
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide (x 1)
          • Remote Control
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • Stand with sound solution

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
            • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
            • Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
            • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
            • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
            • Smart TV app availability varies per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
            • USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
            • Please note that your Amazon Apps may not always be available in your country. (Currently Amazon apps works only in the UK, Germany and Austria)
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
            • Cloud Gaming offering depends on game providers.
            • *Memory size (Flash): 16 GB (the actual available disk space may differ depending on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system etc.)
            • HDMI connection is required for soundbar, speaker and other audio device.