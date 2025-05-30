Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • The One to watch The One to watch The One to watch
      Energy Label Europe E here
      for more information, download here (PDF 203.0KB)

      The One 4K Ambilight TV

      85PUS9000/12

      The One to watch

      Picture this. Big cinematic nights in. Seamless gaming moves. Surround sound. Endless Smart TV choice. And 4K Ambilight TV that flows beyond the screen. It's not just easy to use, it's The One that has it all.

      See all benefits

      Available in:

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all Ambilight

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      The One
      - {discount-value}

      The One

      4K Ambilight TV

      total

      recurring payment

      The One to watch

      • 215 cm (85") AMBILIGHT TV
      • 4K QLED. VRR 144 Hz
      • P5 Picture Engine
      • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
      The only TV with integrated lights on the back

      The only TV with integrated lights on the back

      Imagine integrated LED lights reacting to everything you watch, immersing you in a halo of colour. Ambilight changes everything: now your screen will seem bigger, drawing you deeper into all of your favourite television. Once experienced, you'll never want another TV without it.

      Defined picture sharpness and vibrancy with 4K QLED

      Defined picture sharpness and vibrancy with 4K QLED

      Vivid colours. Ultra-sharp scenes. It's picture perfection at its finest. With 4k (UHD), this is Ambilight TV that adapts to all of your HDR formats. With every incredible moment, whether dark or light, played or streamed, you can devour each detail as you watch scene by scene.

      Seeing is believing with the Philips P5 picture engine

      Seeing is believing with the Philips P5 picture engine

      Picture this—detail with greater depth, colour so incredibly vivid, skin tones so real. With such smooth, natural motion and imagery this crisp, it's as if you can feel yourself there in the moment. Open your eyes, elevate the senses and let yourself feel the difference.

      Cinematic viewing experiences with Dolby

      Cinematic viewing experiences with Dolby

      Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos drop you straight into the director's seat. Each scene clearly defined at cinema standard, it's a delight for your eyes and ears. Whether for movies, sports or games, surround yourself with lifelike cinematic experiences with each incredible moment.

      DTS:X for 3D immersive sound experiences

      DTS:X for 3D immersive sound experiences

      DTS:X makes all the difference, with sound so real you can feel it. With 3D audio technology to add another dimension, it moves around freely to immerse you deeper into the moment.

      Take your gaming to the next level

      Take your gaming to the next level

      From joystick junkies to the most devout of gamers, this is all about super-responsive gameplay and graphics without skipping a beat. With VRR 144 Hz, HDMI 2.1, ultra-low lag and Freesync premium, everything is ready for smoother gameplay. And with Ambilight gaming mode, it's time to immerse yourself even deeper into the action.

      Titan OS. Find it easily.

      Titan OS. Find it easily.

      The Philips Smart TV Titan OS platform brings what you love to watch, and fast. From sequels to series and documentaries to drama, everything you want is there at the touch of a button. Whatever you're looking to watch, keep all the best streaming apps easily within your reach.

      Connect with ease to your smart home network

      Connect with ease to your smart home network

      Matter Smart Home compatibility brings seamless integration to your existing smart home network. To control the TV from your Matter Smart Home app or with voice control services, simply push the button on your remote and speak. Dim the lights. Adjust your thermostat. Even turn on your Philips Ambilight TV. A single command does it all. TV is compatible with Google smart speakers and Apple AirPlay too.

      Every size to fit your needs

      Every size to fit your needs

      Size matters. And in this case, it's how your television blends beautifully into your room. Whether you go for a snug-fit small screen or scale up to fit your home cinema space, you can make your choice according to your needs. From 43" up to an incredible 75" this is clearly The One to watch.

      Add clarity to each word with Vocal Boost

      Hear each word with greater clarity. Vocal Boost enables the listener to turn the dialogue volume up or down without any effect on the background sound. You won't miss a single moment now that each spoken sentence comes across with greater clarity.

      European design thinking

      Carefully considered central swivel stand for a more flexible angle of vision and to reduce glare. Lounge mode to enhance the lighting in your room. Recycled plastic that forms your remote. With FSC-certified recycled cardboard packaging and paper instructions, this is everything you'd expect from the Philips Ambilight TV.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Features
        • Ambilight FTI Animation
        • Ambilight Music
        • AmbiSleep
        • Game Mode
        • Lounge light mode
        • Sunrise Alarm
        • Wall colour adaptive
        Ambilight Version
        3 sided

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        85  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        215  cm
        Display
        4K Ultra HD QLED
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160p
        Native refresh rate
        120  Hz
        Picture engine
        P5 Perfect Picture Engine
        Picture enhancement
        • Calman
        • Calman Autocal Ready and Manual Calibration
        • Crystal Clear
        • Dolby Vision
        • ECO
        • Game
        • HDR10+ compatible
        • Home Cinema
        • MEMC / FRC Embedded
        • Micro Dimming Pro
        • Monitor
        • Movie
        • Personal
        • Ultra Resolution
        Variable Refresh Rate
        144 Hz

      • Display input resolution

        Resolution-Refresh rate
        • 576 p - 50 Hz
        • 640 x 480 - 60 Hz
        • 720 p - 50 Hz, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080p -24/25/30/50/ 60/100/120/144Hz
        • 2560 x 1440 - 60/120/144Hz
        • 3840 x 2160p - 24/25/30/50/60/100/120/144 Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Smart TV

        SmartTV apps*
        • Amazon Prime Video
        • BBC iPlayer
        • Disney+
        • HBO
        • Netflix*
        • NFT app*
        • YouTube
        OS
        TITAN OS
        Memory size (Flash)*
        8 GB

      • Smart TV Features

        Interactive TV
        HbbTV
        Voice assistant*
        • Amazon Alexa Built-in
        • Works with Google Home
        • RC with Mic.
        Smart Home experience
        • Control4
        • MATTER
        • Works with Apple Home
        Gaming Control Bar
        Gamebar 2.0
        TTS support
        Yes

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        AVI, MKV, HEVC, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG1, MPEG2, MPEG4, VP9, HEVC (H.265), AV1
        Music Playback Formats
        MP3, WAV, AAC, FLAC
        Subtitles Formats Support
        SRT, SMI, SSA, SUB, ASS, TXT
        Picture Playback Formats
        JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, HEIF

      • Sound

        Audio
        2.1 Channel
        Output power (RMS)
        50 W
        Speaker configuration
        2 X 10 W full range speakers + 30 W subwoofer
        Codec
        • DTS:X
        • Dolby Digital
        • Dolby Atmos®
        Sound Enhancement
        • All Sound Style
        • AVL Mode
        • Bass Enhancement
        • Dolby Media Intelligence
        • Dolby Atmos Virtualiser
        • DTS Play-Fi
        • Equalizer
        • Hearing Profile
        • Night Mode
        • Room Calibration
        • Vocal Boost
        Headphone Features
        Dolby Atmos for Headphone
        Sound Engine
        IntelliSound
        Main Speaker
        Full Range Bass Reflex (FR01A+)
        Woofer
        Triple Ring Balance Quad PR

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • One touch play
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connection
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2 x 2 Dual band
        • Bluetooth 5.2
        • Works with Apple AirPlay
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        HDMI ARC
        Yes on HDMI2
        HDMI 2.1 features
        eARC on HDMI 2

      • Supported HDMI video features

        Gaming
        • HDMI VRR
        • ALLM
        • AMD FreeSync Premium
        HDR
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10+ Compatible
        • HLG

      • EU Energy card

        EPREL registration numbers
        2323672
        Energy class for SDR
        E
        On mode power demand for SDR
        129  kWh/1000h
        Energy class for HDR
        G
        On mode power demand for HDR
        316  kWh/1000h
        Off mode power consumption
        n.a
        Networked standby mode
        2.0  W
        Panel technology used
        QLED LCD

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 100-240 V 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        less than 0.3 W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Eco mode
        • Light sensor
        • Picture mute (for radio)

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Power cord
        • Quick Use Guide
        • Tabletop stand
        • Remote Control

      • Design

        Colours of TV
        Plastic gun metal bezel
        Stand design
        Gun metal stand

      • Dimensions

        Distance between 2 stands
        805  mm
        Wall-mount compatible
        600 x 400 mm
        TV without stand (W x H x D)
        1894 x 1097 x 96.2 mm
        TV with stand (W x H x D)
        1894 x 1136 x 380 mm
        Package carton (W x H x D)
        2080 x 1250 x 245 mm
        Weight of TV without stand
        54 kg
        Weight of TV with stand
        56 kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        68 kg

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
      • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up-to-date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
      • Smart TV app availability varies by TV model and country. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv
      • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary by TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details, please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp
      • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
      • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
      • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
      • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
      • Over-the-top media services button on the remote control will be different in each country. Please refer to the actual product in the box.
      • Google Assistant is available in different languages and countries specific to product types.
      • Scope of voice control services via the TV varies according to country and language. For the latest information, please contact our customer care.
      • Apple, AirPlay, Apple Home, HomeKit and iOS are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.
      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.