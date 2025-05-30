Search terms
85PUS9000/12
The One to watch
Picture this. Big cinematic nights in. Seamless gaming moves. Surround sound. Endless Smart TV choice. And 4K Ambilight TV that flows beyond the screen. It's not just easy to use, it's The One that has it all.See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
4K Ambilight TV
Imagine integrated LED lights reacting to everything you watch, immersing you in a halo of colour. Ambilight changes everything: now your screen will seem bigger, drawing you deeper into all of your favourite television. Once experienced, you'll never want another TV without it.
Vivid colours. Ultra-sharp scenes. It's picture perfection at its finest. With 4k (UHD), this is Ambilight TV that adapts to all of your HDR formats. With every incredible moment, whether dark or light, played or streamed, you can devour each detail as you watch scene by scene.
Picture this—detail with greater depth, colour so incredibly vivid, skin tones so real. With such smooth, natural motion and imagery this crisp, it's as if you can feel yourself there in the moment. Open your eyes, elevate the senses and let yourself feel the difference.
Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos drop you straight into the director's seat. Each scene clearly defined at cinema standard, it's a delight for your eyes and ears. Whether for movies, sports or games, surround yourself with lifelike cinematic experiences with each incredible moment.
DTS:X makes all the difference, with sound so real you can feel it. With 3D audio technology to add another dimension, it moves around freely to immerse you deeper into the moment.
From joystick junkies to the most devout of gamers, this is all about super-responsive gameplay and graphics without skipping a beat. With VRR 144 Hz, HDMI 2.1, ultra-low lag and Freesync premium, everything is ready for smoother gameplay. And with Ambilight gaming mode, it's time to immerse yourself even deeper into the action.
The Philips Smart TV Titan OS platform brings what you love to watch, and fast. From sequels to series and documentaries to drama, everything you want is there at the touch of a button. Whatever you're looking to watch, keep all the best streaming apps easily within your reach.
Matter Smart Home compatibility brings seamless integration to your existing smart home network. To control the TV from your Matter Smart Home app or with voice control services, simply push the button on your remote and speak. Dim the lights. Adjust your thermostat. Even turn on your Philips Ambilight TV. A single command does it all. TV is compatible with Google smart speakers and Apple AirPlay too.
Size matters. And in this case, it's how your television blends beautifully into your room. Whether you go for a snug-fit small screen or scale up to fit your home cinema space, you can make your choice according to your needs. From 43" up to an incredible 75" this is clearly The One to watch.
Hear each word with greater clarity. Vocal Boost enables the listener to turn the dialogue volume up or down without any effect on the background sound. You won't miss a single moment now that each spoken sentence comes across with greater clarity.
Carefully considered central swivel stand for a more flexible angle of vision and to reduce glare. Lounge mode to enhance the lighting in your room. Recycled plastic that forms your remote. With FSC-certified recycled cardboard packaging and paper instructions, this is everything you'd expect from the Philips Ambilight TV.
Ambilight
Picture/Display
Display input resolution
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Smart TV
Smart TV Features
Multimedia Applications
Sound
Connectivity
Supported HDMI video features
EU Energy card
Power
Accessories
Design
Dimensions
