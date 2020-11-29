Home
    Satinelle Essential

    Corded compact epilator

    BRE224/00
    Epilation made easy
      Satinelle Essential Corded compact epilator

      BRE224/00
      Epilation made easy

      Enjoy smooth legs for weeks with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs as short as 0.5 mm from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and washable head for optimal hygiene See all benefits

      £34.99

        Epilation made easy

        Smooth skin for weeks

        • for legs
        Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root

        Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root

        Efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble-free for weeks

        2 speed settings to grab thinner and thicker hairs

        2 speed settings to grab thinner and thicker hairs

        2 speed settings to remove thinner and thicker hairs for a more personalised hair removal treatment.

        Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

        Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

        The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Handle
          Ergonomic
          Washable epilation head
          Yes

        • Performance

          Epilation system
          Efficient epilation system
          Epilation discs
          Gentle tweezing discs

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          15  V

        • Features

          Corded
          Yes

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes

        • Design

          Handle
          Compact

