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  • Epilation made easy
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  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
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  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy

Satinelle EssentialCorded compact epilator

BRE224/00

4.4
| (474) Reviews | 96% recommend this product
Epilation made easy
Enjoy smooth legs for weeks with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs as short as 0.5 mm from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and washable head for optimal hygiene
See all benefits

Smooth skin for weeks

Epilation made easy

  • for legs

Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root

Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root

Efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble-free for weeks

2 speed settings to grab thinner and thicker hairs

2 speed settings to grab thinner and thicker hairs

2 speed settings to remove thinner and thicker hairs for a more personalised hair removal treatment.

Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

474

Reviews

96%

recommend this product

17/05/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great little epilator

My wife has used this device and reports it's a lot easier and less messy/smelly than using cream. Washable head is great idea

Pros

Quick,good results

Cons

Slightly painful

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential BRE224/00 Corded compact epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential BRE224/00 Corded compact epilator

19/07/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing epilator

So easy to use this epilator, gets all the hair, the cord is quite long. It’s very easy to clean, it comes with a small brush so you can easily keep it free from hair. It’s just the right size to fit in your palm. I would recommend to family and friends

Pros

Long cord, easy to use & clean

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential BRE224/00 Corded compact epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential BRE224/00 Corded compact epilator

30/06/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing epilator

Brilliant product. Bought my first Phillips epilator 30 years ago!! It’s been a faithful piece of equipment ... nothing lasts forever ☹️ but I was amazed to see almost the same product virtually unchanged 30 years later ... totally recommend this product!!!

Pros

I use almost everywhere

Cons

Not suitable for bikini line

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential BRE224/00 Corded compact epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential BRE224/00 Corded compact epilator

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