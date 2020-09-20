2 year warranty
Discontinued
BRE605/00
Grips hairs 4x shorter than wax
Our widest epilation head yet
Use in or out the shower
Two speed settings for sensitive areas
Our epilator head is unique in being made from a textured ceramic surface that gently extracts even the finest hairs and those 4x shorter than wax can extract. Now with faster disc rotation than ever before (2200 RPM) for our fastest hair removal.
Extra-wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.
The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.
3.9
of 5
635
Reviews
SiddhiBhatt
20/09/2020
United Kingdom
Savior
The cost is going to be almost 3-4 parlour visits. Once you have it, you would like to do it yourself and feel the difference. So a must-go for it product for every girl who is willing to have a hair-free arms. Taking about the pain - For a first few times you'll feel the pain as its actually pulling out the hair from your skin. Also your skin my turn a little red-dotted if it's too sensitive but an ice cube can do all the remedy I believe. But the skin after its use is super feeling so I'm fine to take that momentary pain for the long-lasting goodness. Lastly - girls do believe that pulling out hair from root would mean stronger hair growth, so to that I would say there are multiple factors around it- considering the Hormones, skin type, etc. But I'm sure this epilator is going to be there for a long term with you so no worries. Girls... Save a few bills and get this. This will be the best investments for you, I bet. Thanks Philips.
Pros
Efficient product, Value for money,
Cons
The cleaning part could be more efficient
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE635/00 Advanced wet and dry epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE635/00 Advanced wet and dry epilator
Hasaa
26/01/2019
United Kingdom
Easy to use
Been using over a month now and very impressed. Easy to use in the shower and not in the shower.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE605/00 Wet and Dry epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE605/00 Wet and Dry epilator
Hannah5
26/01/2019
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Easy to use
Been using over a month now and very impressed. Easy to use in the shower and not in the shower.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE605/00 Wet and Dry epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE605/00 Wet and Dry epilator