The cost is going to be almost 3-4 parlour visits. Once you have it, you would like to do it yourself and feel the difference. So a must-go for it product for every girl who is willing to have a hair-free arms. Taking about the pain - For a first few times you'll feel the pain as its actually pulling out the hair from your skin. Also your skin my turn a little red-dotted if it's too sensitive but an ice cube can do all the remedy I believe. But the skin after its use is super feeling so I'm fine to take that momentary pain for the long-lasting goodness. Lastly - girls do believe that pulling out hair from root would mean stronger hair growth, so to that I would say there are multiple factors around it- considering the Hormones, skin type, etc. But I'm sure this epilator is going to be there for a long term with you so no worries. Girls... Save a few bills and get this. This will be the best investments for you, I bet. Thanks Philips.