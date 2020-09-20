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  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
  • Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs

Discontinued

Satinelle AdvancedAdvanced wet and dry epilator

BRE605/00

3.9
| (635) Reviews
Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs
Our fastest ever epilator has unique ceramic discs that rotate at a greater speed than ever before and firmly grip fine and short hairs. It comes with an extra-wide epilation head that covers more skin with every stroke.
See all benefits

Firmly grips even fine hairs

Our fastest epilation, even on the finest of hairs

  • Grips hairs 4x shorter than wax

  • Our widest epilation head yet

  • Use in or out the shower

  • Two speed settings for sensitive areas

Epilation head in unique ceramic material for better grip

Epilation head in unique ceramic material for better grip

Our epilator head is unique in being made from a textured ceramic surface that gently extracts even the finest hairs and those 4x shorter than wax can extract. Now with faster disc rotation than ever before (2200 RPM) for our fastest hair removal.

Extra-wide epilator head

Extra-wide epilator head

Extra-wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.

First epilator with S-shaped handle

The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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3.9

of 5

635

Reviews

20/09/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Savior

The cost is going to be almost 3-4 parlour visits. Once you have it, you would like to do it yourself and feel the difference. So a must-go for it product for every girl who is willing to have a hair-free arms. Taking about the pain - For a first few times you'll feel the pain as its actually pulling out the hair from your skin. Also your skin my turn a little red-dotted if it's too sensitive but an ice cube can do all the remedy I believe. But the skin after its use is super feeling so I'm fine to take that momentary pain for the long-lasting goodness. Lastly - girls do believe that pulling out hair from root would mean stronger hair growth, so to that I would say there are multiple factors around it- considering the Hormones, skin type, etc. But I'm sure this epilator is going to be there for a long term with you so no worries. Girls... Save a few bills and get this. This will be the best investments for you, I bet. Thanks Philips.

Pros

Efficient product, Value for money,

Cons

The cleaning part could be more efficient

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE635/00 Advanced wet and dry epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE635/00 Advanced wet and dry epilator

26/01/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use

Been using over a month now and very impressed. Easy to use in the shower and not in the shower.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE605/00 Wet and Dry epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE605/00 Wet and Dry epilator

26/01/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Easy to use

Been using over a month now and very impressed. Easy to use in the shower and not in the shower.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE605/00 Wet and Dry epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Advanced BRE605/00 Wet and Dry epilator

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