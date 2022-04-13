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2 year warranty
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Hair removal
All series
Satinelle Advanced Advanced wet and dry epilator
Discontinued
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BRE635/00
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Will I damage the lymphatic vessels in my armpit when I use the epilator?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips depilation device?
EpilatorExfoliation glove
EpilatorTrimming head
Pouch
Trimming Comb
Tweezers kit
My Philips Epilator is noisy
My Philips Epilator is not charging
My Philips Epilator is not working
My Philips Epilator does not remove hair properly
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Epilator
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