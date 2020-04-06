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Discontinued
Pool party. Shower party. Your party.
Wherever. Whenever. This waterproof Bluetooth speaker packs chunky bass into a tiny package and gives you surprisingly big sound. You get eight hours of play time and audio-in. From the pool to the shower—make it your kind of party.
Bluetooth
Black
Poolside, lakeside, in the shower. This waterproof IPX7-rated speaker floats and can withstand being submerged in depths of up to 1 m for up to 30 minutes.
The battery gives you 8 hours of play time from a full charge. Charging takes around 3 hours and is easy via the included micro USB cable.
Control the music from buttons on the side of the speaker. Press to play and double-press the volume up/down buttons to skip tracks. The speaker grille has LED lights that glow a steady blue or flash random colours.
2.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Sr.PRàctic
06/04/2020
España
Podría ser mejor!
Sería genial que se emparejaran 2 productos UpBeat , siendo uno maestro y el otro esclavo y así poder tener un sonido Estéreo y decidiendo el oyente la distancia entre altavoces para crear el campo Estéreo.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT150W altavoz portátil inalámbrico
Date of Use 2020-03-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT150W altavoz portátil inalámbrico
Date of Use 2020-03-06