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Discontinued

wireless portable speaker

BT150W/00

2

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
White
White

Pool party. Shower party. Your party.

Wherever. Whenever. This waterproof Bluetooth speaker packs chunky bass into a tiny package and gives you surprisingly big sound. You get eight hours of play time and audio-in. From the pool to the shower—make it your kind of party.

See all benefits

Pool party. Shower party. Your party.

  • Bluetooth

  • White

Waterproof to 1 m for up to 30 minutes. IPX7 rated

Poolside, lakeside, in the shower. This waterproof IPX7-rated speaker floats and can withstand being submerged in depths of up to 1 m for up to 30 minutes.

8 hours of play time. USB charging. Micro USB cable included

The battery gives you 8 hours of play time from a full charge. Charging takes around 3 hours and is easy via the included micro USB cable.

Buttons on speaker for play and volume/skip tracks

Control the music from buttons on the side of the speaker. Press to play and double-press the volume up/down buttons to skip tracks. The speaker grille has LED lights that glow a steady blue or flash random colours.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
4
3
1

06/04/2020

España

España

Podría ser mejor!

Sería genial que se emparejaran 2 productos UpBeat , siendo uno maestro y el otro esclavo y así poder tener un sonido Estéreo y decidiendo el oyente la distancia entre altavoces para crear el campo Estéreo.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT150W altavoz portátil inalámbrico

Date of Use 2020-03-06

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT150W altavoz portátil inalámbrico

Date of Use 2020-03-06

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