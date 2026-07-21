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Micro music system

Discontinued

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Micro music system

BTB2570/12

Micro music system

Discontinued

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For iOS and Android

Philips Entertainment App

Supports control of selected models of Philips Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, party speakers, micro systems, CD soundmachine, portable radio.

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Philips Entertainment App

Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 1.3 MB
  • 21 July 2026

Localised commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 321.4 kB
  • 20 July 2026

Troubleshooting

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