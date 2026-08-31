Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
DLP2621T/00
Travel wall charger 1C 1A ports
Ideal for travel with 4 exchangeable plugs and a pouch. Charge the latest devices via the USB-C port with PD support to optimise charging power and minimise charging time. Also use the USB-A port to charge your other devices simultaneously.
30 W Output
Power Delivery
2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
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