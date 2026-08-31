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Discontinued

USB Travel Charger

DLP2621T/00

Travel wall charger 1C 1A ports

Ideal for travel with 4 exchangeable plugs and a pouch. Charge the latest devices via the USB-C port with PD support to optimise charging power and minimise charging time. Also use the USB-A port to charge your other devices simultaneously.

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30 W output with Power Delivery

Travel wall charger 1C 1A ports

  • 30 W Output

  • Power Delivery

2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

Compatible with tablets, smartphones and most USB devices

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

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