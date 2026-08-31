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Wall charger

DLP2682CW/00

Wall charger with 2 charging ports, USB-C and USB-A

Charge your laptop and latest devices from a USB-C port. Supports PD 3.0 and QC 4+ charging modules to minimise the charging time. USB-A port for charging your other devices simultaneously. Available with detachable EU, UK and AU plugs.

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65 W with QC 4+ and PD 3.0

Wall charger with 2 charging ports, USB-C and USB-A

  • USB A and USB C charging ports

  • Power Delivery

  • QC 4+

  • PPS

USB-C port with Power Delivery support

USB-C is the latest charging connector standard, which is now adopted by mobile devices such as mobile phones, cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery for more power and fast charging.

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage & overcurrent

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

Wall charger with GaN technology

Wall chargers that adopt GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology will use less electrical components with better heat performance. These compact chargers can provide more power with faster charging times, so they are capable of delivering power to modern laptops with USB-C connection.

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