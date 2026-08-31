2 year warranty
DLP2682CW/00
Wall charger with 2 charging ports, USB-C and USB-A
Charge your laptop and latest devices from a USB-C port. Supports PD 3.0 and QC 4+ charging modules to minimise the charging time. USB-A port for charging your other devices simultaneously. Available with detachable EU, UK and AU plugs.
USB A and USB C charging ports
Power Delivery
QC 4+
PPS
USB-C is the latest charging connector standard, which is now adopted by mobile devices such as mobile phones, cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery for more power and fast charging.
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
Wall chargers that adopt GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology will use less electrical components with better heat performance. These compact chargers can provide more power with faster charging times, so they are capable of delivering power to modern laptops with USB-C connection.
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