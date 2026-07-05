2 year warranty
DST2020/80
Up to 25 g/min continuous steam for crease removal
4 steam settings to tackle creases on all fabrics
Ceramic soleplate for easy and fast gliding
Lightweight for quick and easy ironing
250 ml water tank for longer ironing sessions
Powerful steam rate of up to 25 g/min makes ironing easy by ensuring effective crease removal. Combine it with strong steam boost to remove even the toughest wrinkles.
Multiple steam settings on the iron allow you to easily tackle creases on different fabrics: set low steam for delicates like silk and stronger steam for thicker fabrics.
Experience easy gliding on all ironable garments thanks to the durable, scratch-resistant ceramic plate. It glides well on all garments, does not stick to your clothes and is easy to keep clean.
4.7
of 5
7
Reviews
AllisonT
05/07/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great no nonsense iron
Very good basic iron, and lightweight. It glides across fabrics easily and easy to use. The different functions are easy to select using the wheel under the handle, and the modes can be selected from the toggle at the top. It takes very little time for the iron to heat up and this is clear by a red light that shows up during heating. It's a fairly small iron, so not a huge amount of water can be stored, and this may mean that it requires multiple refills, but the refilling is easy - just pop open the cap and pour it in to the limit. It also has a self-cleaning function which forces steam out of the nozzles to dislodge any limescale.
This review was made for 2000 Series DST2020/80 Steam iron
This review was made for 2000 Series DST2020/80 Steam iron
KerryM
30/06/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Stylish
Really lovely iron, glided smoothly and was great at removing the creases, ceramic bottom keeps the base hot giving a good overall iron and steam release. I'm an absolute rubbish ironer so this really helped me to make the job easy and succsesful without being too stressful Design is sleek and stylish and I would definately recommend this product to friends and family
This review was made for 2000 Series DST2020/80 Steam iron
This review was made for 2000 Series DST2020/80 Steam iron
JudeL
28/06/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Philips Steam Iron
I’m not a fan or ironing! But this iron makes the chore easy. Just pop some water in, and pick from the multiple modes - dry ironing, eco, two steam, three steam…then get to ironing. Got the creases out of my trousers so quickly!
This review was made for 2000 Series DST2020/80 Steam iron
This review was made for 2000 Series DST2020/80 Steam iron
Tested by an external institute for the bacteria types E. coli 8099, S. aureus ATCC 6538 and C. albicans ATCC 10231 on cotton with 10 seconds of steaming time.