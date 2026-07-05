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  • Performance you can trust from #1 ironing brand
  • Performance you can trust from #1 ironing brand
  • Performance you can trust from #1 ironing brand
  • Performance you can trust from #1 ironing brand
  • Performance you can trust from #1 ironing brand
  • Performance you can trust from #1 ironing brand
  • Performance you can trust from #1 ironing brand
  • Performance you can trust from #1 ironing brand
  • Performance you can trust from #1 ironing brand
  • Performance you can trust from #1 ironing brand

2000 SeriesSteam iron

DST2020/80

4.7
| (7) Reviews
Performance you can trust from #1 ironing brand
Iron effortlessly with the lightweight DST2000 Series iron. Its powerful steam of up to 25 g/min and steam boost tackle tough creases effectively, while the ceramic soleplate ensures smooth gliding on all ironable fabrics.
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Easy and effective ironing

Performance you can trust from #1 ironing brand

  • Up to 25 g/min continuous steam for crease removal

  • 4 steam settings to tackle creases on all fabrics

  • Ceramic soleplate for easy and fast gliding

  • Lightweight for quick and easy ironing

  • 250 ml water tank for longer ironing sessions

Up to 25 g/min continuous steam for crease removal

Up to 25 g/min continuous steam for crease removal

Powerful steam rate of up to 25 g/min makes ironing easy by ensuring effective crease removal. Combine it with strong steam boost to remove even the toughest wrinkles.

4 steam settings to tackle creases on all ironable fabrics

4 steam settings to tackle creases on all ironable fabrics

Multiple steam settings on the iron allow you to easily tackle creases on different fabrics: set low steam for delicates like silk and stronger steam for thicker fabrics.

Ceramic soleplate for easy and fast gliding

Ceramic soleplate for easy and fast gliding

Experience easy gliding on all ironable garments thanks to the durable, scratch-resistant ceramic plate. It glides well on all garments, does not stick to your clothes and is easy to keep clean.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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4.7

of 5

7

Reviews

3
2
1

05/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great no nonsense iron

Very good basic iron, and lightweight. It glides across fabrics easily and easy to use. The different functions are easy to select using the wheel under the handle, and the modes can be selected from the toggle at the top. It takes very little time for the iron to heat up and this is clear by a red light that shows up during heating. It's a fairly small iron, so not a huge amount of water can be stored, and this may mean that it requires multiple refills, but the refilling is easy - just pop open the cap and pour it in to the limit. It also has a self-cleaning function which forces steam out of the nozzles to dislodge any limescale.

This review was made for 2000 Series DST2020/80 Steam iron

This review was made for 2000 Series DST2020/80 Steam iron

30/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Stylish

Really lovely iron, glided smoothly and was great at removing the creases, ceramic bottom keeps the base hot giving a good overall iron and steam release. I'm an absolute rubbish ironer so this really helped me to make the job easy and succsesful without being too stressful Design is sleek and stylish and I would definately recommend this product to friends and family

This review was made for 2000 Series DST2020/80 Steam iron

This review was made for 2000 Series DST2020/80 Steam iron

28/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips Steam Iron

I’m not a fan or ironing! But this iron makes the chore easy. Just pop some water in, and pick from the multiple modes - dry ironing, eco, two steam, three steam…then get to ironing. Got the creases out of my trousers so quickly!

This review was made for 2000 Series DST2020/80 Steam iron

This review was made for 2000 Series DST2020/80 Steam iron

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested by an external institute for the bacteria types E. coli 8099, S. aureus ATCC 6538 and C. albicans ATCC 10231 on cotton with 10 seconds of steaming time.