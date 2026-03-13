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Ironing
All series
2000 Series Steam iron
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DST2020/80
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Quick start guide
EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
All (3)
How do I descale my Philips Steam Iron?
How do I clean the water tank of my Philips Steam Generator Iron?
How to clean the soleplate of my Philips Steam/Dry Iron
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not remove creases
My Philips Steam Iron does not produce steam
Contacting Philips
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