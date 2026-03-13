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2000 Series Steam iron

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2000 SeriesSteam iron

DST2020/80

2000 Series Steam iron

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 6.7 MB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 635.7 kB
  • 24 March 2026

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