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Ironing
All series
3300 series Steam iron
Discontinued
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User Manual Philips 3300 series Steam iron
This Philips steam iron not only offers you extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra long cord and water level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother!
All (3)
What type of water can I use in my Philips steam iron or steamer?
How do I descale my Philips Steam Iron?
How to clean the soleplate of my Philips Steam/Dry Iron
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