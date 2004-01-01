SENSEO® descaling process for all SENSEO® machines

The descaling process takes about one hour and should not be interrupted. Only use a descaling agent based on citric acid in the Senseo. Other agents, including vinegar, may damage your appliance or not remove the scale entirely. If the procedure is not performed correctly, scale residue may remain in the machine. This causes scale to build up more quickly and may cause permanent and irreparable damage to the machine. For the right procedure to descale your type of Senseo, please review the directions for use.