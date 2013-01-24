  • 2 year warranty

      Simply enjoy your coffee

      Great coffee at the touch of a button! The SENSEO® Original coffee machine is easy to use in combination with specially developed SENSEO® coffee pods.

        Simply enjoy your coffee

        with the SENSEO® Original coffee pod machine

        • 2 coffees in one go
        • Raven black
        The only coffee pod maker that brews two cups at a time

        The only coffee pod maker that brews two cups at a time

        Prepare 1 or 2 cups of your delicious SENSEO® coffee in less than a minute.

        60 minutes auto shut-off for energy saving

        60 minutes auto shut-off for energy saving

        Your SENSEO® coffee machine automatically switches off after 60 minutes, allowing you to save energy.

        Delicious coffee crema layer as proof of SENSEO® quality

        Delicious coffee crema layer as proof of SENSEO® quality

        The fine SENSEO® coffee selection and the unique SENSEO® brewing system make sure that your perfect cup of coffee always comes with a rich and delicious coffee foam layer - proof of premium taste and quality.

        Coffee at the touch of a button

        Coffee at the touch of a button

        With this coffee pod machine you can easily prepare one or two cups of coffee with the simple one-button operation.

        Variety of coffee blends and flavours for different tastes

        Variety of coffee blends and flavours for different tastes

        SENSEO® offers you a large variety of coffee blends and flavours, each with its own distinctive taste to fit your personal preference.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          2 cups at the same time
          yes
          Empty tank indication
          yes
          Automatic shut-off time
          60 min

        • Sustainability

          Energy consumption
          • 0.26 W (on standby)
          • 1450 W (while brewing)
          Sustainability certification
          Green tick
          Made of recycled materials
          90% (paperwork and packaging)

        • Weight and dimensions

          Maximum cup height
          100 mm
          Water tank capacity
          0.75 L
          Packaging dimensions (LxDxH)
          229 x 395 x 375 mm
          Product weight
          2 kg
          Max. capacity in cups of coffee
          Up to 5 cups
          Product dimensions (L x D x H)
          210 x 310 x 380 mm

        • Easy to clean

          Dishwasher proof parts
          yes

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          80 cm
          Water tank capacity
          6 cups/0.7 l
          Supported coffee types
          SENSEO® coffee pods
          Voltage
          220 - 240 V
          Country of origin
          • Made in Poland
          • Designed in the Netherlands
          Power
          1450 W
          Water pressure in pump
          1 bar (filter coffee and crema)
          Frequency
          50 - 60 Hz

        • Design

          Colour
          Raven black

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Performance

          Brewing time 2 cups
          &lt; 60 sec
          Brewing time 1 cup
          30 sec

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

