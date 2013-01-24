Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    SENSEO® Original

    Coffee pod machine

    HD7810/60
    SENSEO®
    Overall Rating / 5
    3 Awards
    SENSEO®
    • Simply enjoy your coffee Simply enjoy your coffee Simply enjoy your coffee
      -{discount-value}

      SENSEO® Original Coffee pod machine

      HD7810/60
      Overall Rating / 5
      3 Awards

      Simply enjoy your coffee

      Great coffee at the touch of a button! The SENSEO® Original coffee machine is easy to use in combination with specially developed SENSEO® coffee pods. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      SENSEO® Original Coffee pod machine

      Simply enjoy your coffee

      Great coffee at the touch of a button! The SENSEO® Original coffee machine is easy to use in combination with specially developed SENSEO® coffee pods. See all benefits

      Simply enjoy your coffee

      Great coffee at the touch of a button! The SENSEO® Original coffee machine is easy to use in combination with specially developed SENSEO® coffee pods. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      SENSEO® Original Coffee pod machine

      Simply enjoy your coffee

      Great coffee at the touch of a button! The SENSEO® Original coffee machine is easy to use in combination with specially developed SENSEO® coffee pods. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all senseo-coffee-machines

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Original

        Original

        Coffee pod machine

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Simply enjoy your coffee

        with the SENSEO® Original coffee pod machine

        • 2 coffees in one go
        • Raven black
        The only coffee pod maker that brews two cups at a time

        The only coffee pod maker that brews two cups at a time

        Prepare 1 or 2 cups of your delicious SENSEO® coffee in less than a minute.

        60 minutes auto shut-off for energy saving

        60 minutes auto shut-off for energy saving

        Your SENSEO® coffee machine automatically switches off after 60 minutes, allowing you to save energy.

        Delicious coffee crema layer as proof of SENSEO® quality

        Delicious coffee crema layer as proof of SENSEO® quality

        The fine SENSEO® coffee selection and the unique SENSEO® brewing system make sure that your perfect cup of coffee always comes with a rich and delicious coffee foam layer - proof of premium taste and quality.

        Coffee at the touch of a button

        Coffee at the touch of a button

        With this coffee pod machine you can easily prepare one or two cups of coffee with the simple one-button operation.

        Vast variety of SENSEO® coffee blends and flavours

        Vast variety of SENSEO® coffee blends and flavours

        SENSEO® has a vast variety of different coffee blends and flavours. Each blend has its own distinctive taste to fit your personal preference.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          Poland

        • General specifications

          Coffee drinks
          Cafè Créme
          Suitable for
          SENSEO® Coffee pods
          Cups at the same time
          2
          Ease of use and comfort
          • Removable drip tray
          • Automatic shut-off
          Ease of cleaning and maintenance
          • Dishwasher-safe parts
          • Descale indicator

        • Design

          Colour
          Raven black

        • Sustainability

          Power consumption stand-by
          0.26  W
          Power consumption brewing
          1450  W
          Made of recycled materials
          90% (paperwork and packaging)

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Pump pressure
          1 bar
          Brewing time two cups
          < 60  sec
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Brewing time one cup
          30  sec
          Capacity water tank
          0.75  l
          Max. cup height
          100  mm
          Cord length
          0.8  m
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V
          Capacity water tank
          Up to 5  cups
          Water boilers
          1

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (W x D x H)
          210 x 310 x 380  mm
          Weight of product
          2  kg
          Dimensions of packaging (W x D x H)
          229 x 395 x 375  mm

        • Finishing

          Material boiler
          Metal and glass-filled polyamide
          Material drip tray
          Plastic
          Material water tank
          Plastic
          Material of main body
          Plastic
          Material of spout
          Plastic

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount