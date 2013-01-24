Home
    Grind & Brew Coffee maker

    HD7767/00
      -{discount-value}

      Grind & Brew Coffee maker

      HD7767/00

      Grind & Brew Coffee maker

      Grind & Brew Coffee maker

        Great coffee starts with freshly-ground beans

        Simply prepared with the integrated bean grinder

        • Integrated coffee grinder
        • With glass jug
        • Black and metal
        Integrated bean grinder for freshly ground coffee

        Integrated bean grinder for freshly ground coffee

        To give the delicious taste of freshly ground coffee, fresh coffee beans are ground before brewing. This coffee maker has conical burr grinders to give the optimal grind size, which ensures the best taste.

        Aroma twister circulates the coffee for optimal taste

        Aroma twister circulates the coffee for optimal taste

        This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

        Strength select for adjusting the intensity of your coffee

        Strength select for adjusting the intensity of your coffee

        Adjust the intensity of your coffee to mild, medium or intense coffee.

        Also suitable for ground coffee

        Also suitable for ground coffee

        You can also use ground coffee instead of coffee beans. The grind-off function disables the grinder and you can simply fill the filter with ground coffee.

        Grind selector knob for setting your favourite taste

        Grind selector knob for setting your favourite taste

        Personalise the coffee taste by choosing between 9 grind size options. Select a fine grind for a stronger coffee taste or coarse grind for a lighter, smooth filter coffee.

        Easily select the coffee settings with the brewing knob

        Easily select the coffee settings with the brewing knob

        Thanks to the convenient brewing knob, you can easily select and customise your preferred coffee setting, for instance the number of cups and coffee strength.

        Adjustable keep-warm time from 10 minutes to 2 hours

        Adjustable keep-warm time from 10 minutes to 2 hours

        Select how long you want your coffee to stay hot after brewing. You can adjust the automatic shut-off time from 10 minutes up to 2 hours.

        Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

        Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

        The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

        Water level indication for easy filling

        Water level indication for easy filling

        Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

        Aroma seal to keep your beans fresh in the container

        Aroma seal to keep your beans fresh in the container

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          Power consumption brewing
          1000 W

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          4.6 kg
          Weight incl. packaging
          6.2 kg
          Dimensions of packaging (W x D x H)
          320 x 280 x 505 mm
          Dimensions of product (W x D x H)
          212 x 277 x 440 mm

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity water tank
          1.2 l
          Brewing time for a jug
          10 minute(s)
          Voltage
          230 V
          Cord length
          0.85 m
          Capacity bean container
          350 g
          Water boilers
          0
          Coffee temperature
          80 - 85 degree
          Capacity water tank
          Up to 12 cups
          Frequency
          50 Hz

        • Finishing

          Material water tank
          Plastic
          Material of main body
          Stainless steel and plastic

        • General specifications

          Ease of cleaning and maintenance
          • Dishwasher-safe parts
          • Removable filter holder
          Suitable for
          Whole coffee beans, ground coffee powder
          Coffee drinks
          Drip filter coffee
          Ease of use and comfort
          • Display
          • Water level indication
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Drip-stop
          Grinder settings
          9
          Type of display
          LCD
          Special functions
          Aroma twister
          Customise each drink
          Adjustable coffee strength

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes

        • Design

          Colour
          Black and Metal

        • Accessories

          Included
          Glass jug

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

