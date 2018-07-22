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  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy

Discontinued

Satinelle EssentialCompact epilator

HP6423/00

3.9
| (123) Reviews
Epilation made easy
Enjoy long-lasting smoothness with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs as short as 0.5 mm from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and corded use. Washable head for optimal hygiene.
See all benefits

Epilation made easy

  • for legs

  • 3 accessories

  • Corded epilator

  • Ergonomic handle

Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

Gentle tweezing discs remove hairs without pulling the skin

Gentle tweezing discs remove hairs without pulling the skin

This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hairs as short as 0.5 mm without pulling the skin.

Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

123

Reviews

22/07/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent

Everything I would expect from Philips. Neat and easy to hold. Ergonomically designed to use on legs and underarm. Lightweight enough to use for travel. Good long electric cord. Sturdy good quality plug. Makes an excellent job or removing all my leg hairs including short awkward ones.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6423/02 Compact epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6423/02 Compact epilator

08/05/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Handy little epilator

I've been using this little epilator regularly for 3 years. It was bought in a sale to give epilation a go after years of razors and waxing. It's nice and smalll, great for taking on holiday, has a long cable and a 3 pin plug. I've used it on legs, underarm and bikini, although admittedly the last two took a few attempts. It does cope with very short hairs but can takes a few passes to grab them! I'm afraid I've never tried the razor head so can't comment on that.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6403/00 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6403/00 Epilator

07/07/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Couldn't live without it

This is an amazing product which I've been using for many years - but I have updated the brand over time. The massage head is particularly novel as it takes the slight sting away - but when you need to grab those stubborn hairs, just remove the massage head and voila. Not only does it leave my skin soft and hair-free all over, I've noticed that underarm hair is diminishing over time. Marvellous! and you're not left with the stubble shaving look. I'd 100% recommend this product, and if you've never used an epilator before 'practice makes perfect' - just persevere - you will get used to it (the ouch bit). Once you start to see and feel the difference there'll be no going back.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6423/02 Compact epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6423/02 Compact epilator

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