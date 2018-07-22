2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP6423/00
for legs
3 accessories
Corded epilator
Ergonomic handle
The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!
This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hairs as short as 0.5 mm without pulling the skin.
This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene
3.9
of 5
123
Reviews
Sammykin
22/07/2018
United Kingdom
Excellent
Everything I would expect from Philips. Neat and easy to hold. Ergonomically designed to use on legs and underarm. Lightweight enough to use for travel. Good long electric cord. Sturdy good quality plug. Makes an excellent job or removing all my leg hairs including short awkward ones.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6423/02 Compact epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6423/02 Compact epilator
MrsP59
08/05/2017
United Kingdom
Handy little epilator
I've been using this little epilator regularly for 3 years. It was bought in a sale to give epilation a go after years of razors and waxing. It's nice and smalll, great for taking on holiday, has a long cable and a 3 pin plug. I've used it on legs, underarm and bikini, although admittedly the last two took a few attempts. It does cope with very short hairs but can takes a few passes to grab them! I'm afraid I've never tried the razor head so can't comment on that.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6403/00 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6403/00 Epilator
Lon20
07/07/2016
United Kingdom
Couldn't live without it
This is an amazing product which I've been using for many years - but I have updated the brand over time. The massage head is particularly novel as it takes the slight sting away - but when you need to grab those stubborn hairs, just remove the massage head and voila. Not only does it leave my skin soft and hair-free all over, I've noticed that underarm hair is diminishing over time. Marvellous! and you're not left with the stubble shaving look. I'd 100% recommend this product, and if you've never used an epilator before 'practice makes perfect' - just persevere - you will get used to it (the ouch bit). Once you start to see and feel the difference there'll be no going back.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6423/02 Compact epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6423/02 Compact epilator