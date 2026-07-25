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  • Powerful surround sound from compact speakers
  • Powerful surround sound from compact speakers
  • Powerful surround sound from compact speakers
  • Powerful surround sound from compact speakers

Discontinued

5.1 DVD Home theatre

HTD3510G/94

Powerful surround sound from compact speakers
Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home cinema system. Exposed speaker drivers offering 300W powerful surround sound and DVD video upscaling to 1080p via HDMI for near-HD images.
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Powerful surround sound from compact speakers

  • DVD

  • Karaoke

300 W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

300 W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

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Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Because Dolby Digital standards, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speakers, Home theatre systems and TVs etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC-enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

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Disclaimers

  1. DivX, DivX Certified and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under licence.

  2. Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.