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    • An effortless, thorough clean An effortless, thorough clean An effortless, thorough clean

      Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 2-pack F3 Quad Stream water flosser nozzle

      HX3062/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      An effortless, thorough clean

      For maximum coverage and an extra thorough clean, use the Quad Stream nozzle to concentrate water into four wide streams between teeth and along the gum line. The soft rubber guide is gentle on gums and every nozzle simply clicks on and off

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £29.99

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      Power Flosser

      2-pack F3 Quad Stream water flosser nozzle

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      An effortless, thorough clean

      For maximum coverage and best clean

      • 2 nozzles
      Quad Stream nozzle for maximum coverage

      Quad Stream nozzle for maximum coverage

      For maximum coverage and an extra thorough clean, use the Quad Stream nozzle to concentrate water into four wide streams between teeth and along the gum line. The soft rubber guide is gentle on gums and every nozzle simply clicks on and off.

      Always get an effective clean

      Always get an effective clean

      For the most effective clean, Philips Sonicare nozzles should be replaced every six months.

      Up to 180% more effective for healthier gums *1

      Philips Power Flosser is up to 180% more effective than manual floss at cleaning deep between teeth, resulting in healthier gums. *1

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Compatible with
        any Philips Sonicare Power Flosser

      • Ease of use

        Nozzle attachment
        Easily snaps on and off
        Nozzle replacement
        • Every 6 months
        • for good hygiene

      • Items included

        F3 Quad Stream nozzle
        2

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Quadstream nozzle

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      • 1 With Clean Mode, Quad stream Nozzle, Strength 8. Researched by Philips.
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