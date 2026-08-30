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  • Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds
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  • Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds
  • Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds
  • Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds
  • Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds
  • Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds
  • Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds
  • Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds
  • Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds
  • Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds
  • Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds
  • Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds
  • Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds
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  • Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds
  • Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds
  • Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds
  • Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds
  • Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds
  • Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds
  • Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds
  • Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds
  • Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds
  • Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds
  • Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds

Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000Oral irrigator

HX3333/24

Available in

Light blue
Light blue
Light purple
Light purple
Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds
Add flossing effortlessly to your daily routine with the Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000. In 60 seconds, it removes up to 99.9% of plaque* between teeth and along the gumline. Its collapsible design makes it perfect to use on the go.
See all benefits

Removes up to 99.9% plaque in treated areas*

Flossing made easy, in just 60 seconds

  • Compact and portable design

  • Gently removes up to 99.9% of plaque in treated areas*

  • Up to 100% healthier gums than floss**

  • 3 cleaning modes

  • 21 day battery life***

Gentle yet effective plaque removal

Gentle yet effective plaque removal

The Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000 is gentle, effective and ready to take anywhere. The flosser removes up to 99.9% of plaque from between your teeth and along your gumline in just 60 seconds*.

Up to 100% healthier gums vs. string floss**

Up to 100% healthier gums vs. string floss**

The Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000 is up to 100% more effective than string floss for improving gum health in just 4 weeks**.

Compact and portable design

Compact and portable design

The flosser is compact and made to move with you. Its collapsible 200 ml water tank slides over the handle when empty, making it easy to store at home or pack into a bag while travelling.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. In an in-vitro study, actual results may vary

  2. after 4 weeks, vs. string floss, with Standard nozzle

  3. based on 1 flossing session per day lasting 1 minute