2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
New
HX3333/23
Available in
Compact and portable design
Gently removes up to 99.9% of plaque in treated areas*
Up to 100% healthier gums than floss**
3 cleaning modes
21 day battery life***
The Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000 is gentle, effective and ready to take anywhere. The flosser removes up to 99.9% of plaque from between your teeth and along your gumline in just 60 seconds*.
The Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000 is up to 100% more effective than string floss for improving gum health in just 4 weeks**.
The flosser is compact and made to move with you. Its collapsible 200 ml water tank slides over the handle when empty, making it easy to store at home or pack into a bag while travelling.
New
Reviews
In an in-vitro study, actual results may vary
after 4 weeks, vs. string floss, with Standard nozzle
based on 1 flossing session per day lasting 1 minute