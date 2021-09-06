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    • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology. Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology. Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

      Philips Sonicare 2100 Series Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX3651/11

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

      Sonic technology combined with our brush action gently removes plaque up to 3 x better* than a manual toothbrush.

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      2100 Series

      Sonic electric toothbrush

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      Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

      Up to 3 x better plaque removal*

      • Sonic technology
      • QuadPacer and SmarTimer
      • Slim ergonomic design
      • 14 day battery life
      Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

      Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

      Powerful bristle vibrations drive microbubbles deep between your teeth and along your gum line for a refreshing experience. You will get one months' worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.** 31,000 brush strokes per minute gently clean your teeth, break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Up to 3 x better plaque removal vs. a manual toothbrush*

      Up to 3 x better plaque removal vs. a manual toothbrush*

      The Sonicare electric toothbrush with advanced sonicare technology is clinically proven to remove plaque up to 3 X better* than a manual toothbrush. It removes plaque from your teeth and along the gum line while protecting your gums.

      Safe and gentle to use

      Safe and gentle to use

      Sonicare toothbrush provides you with a thorough clean without being harsh on your teeth and gums. Gentle yet powerful sonic vibrations provide an exceptional clean while being gentle on your teeth and gums.

      Optimise your brushing with SmarTimer and QuadPacer

      Optimise your brushing with SmarTimer and QuadPacer

      2 minute SmartTimer and 30 second QuadPacer guide you to brush for the recommended time in all areas of your mouth to ensure a complete clean.

      Ergonomic design makes the toothbrush easy to hold and use

      Ergonomic design makes the toothbrush easy to hold and use

      Slim, lightweight and ergonomic design makes the toothbrush easy to hold and use so that you get an amazing clean without any strain.

      14 day long-lasting battery life

      14 day long-lasting battery life

      Battery life lasts up to 14 days so you can go long periods without charging.

      Easy-Start to ease the transition

      Easy-Start to ease the transition

      Our Easy-Start programme gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power the first 14 times you use your new toothbrush.

      Goodbye adapter. Hello USB.

      Goodbye adapter. Hello USB.

      Power adapters may seem small, but added together, their plastic makes a huge impact on the environment. By switching to a USB charger in our Philips Sonicare 1000-4000 Series alone, we can use up to 189,210 kg less plastic every 4 years. That's powerful, right?

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        DC5V

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time (full to empty)
        14 days*****
        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Colour
        Sugar rose

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 2100 Series
        Brush head
        1 C1 ProResults standard
        Charger
        1

      • Cleaning performance

        Performance
        Removes up to 3 x more plaque*
        Speed
        Up to 31,000 brush movements/min
        Timer
        Quadpacer and Smartimer

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday cleaning

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      • vs manual toothbrush for healthier teeth and gums
      • Individual results may vary
      • * Data on file
      • **** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode
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