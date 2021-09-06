Other items in the box
- Sonicare handle 3100 Series
- ProResults Brush Head (C1)
- USB Charger
- Travel case
Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
Sonic technology combined with our brush action gently removes plaque up to 3 x better* than a manual toothbrush. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
Sonic technology combined with our brush action gently removes plaque up to 3 x better* than a manual toothbrush. See all benefits
Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
Sonic technology combined with our brush action gently removes plaque up to 3 x better* than a manual toothbrush. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
Sonic technology combined with our brush action gently removes plaque up to 3 x better* than a manual toothbrush. See all benefits
Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories
Total:
recurring payment
Powerful bristle vibrations drive microbubbles deep between your teeth and along your gum line for a refreshing experience. You will get two months' worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.** 31,000 brush strokes per minute gently clean your teeth, break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
The Sonicare electric toothbrush with advanced sonicare technology is clinically proven to remove plaque up to 3 X better* than a manual toothbrush. It removes plaque from your teeth and along the gum line while protecting your gums.
Built-in pressure sensor automatically detects the pressure you apply, warns you and reduces the toothbrush vibrations automatically to help protect your gums. The toothbrush will make a pulsing sound as a reminder to ease off the pressure. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become better brushers.
2 minute SmartTimer and 30 second QuadPacer guide you to brush for the recommended time in all areas of your mouth to ensure a complete clean.
All brush heads wear out over time, so you'll want to keep an eye on yours to make sure you're still getting a great clean. Our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for and how hard you've been brushing. The BrushSync replacement reminder on your handle and a short beep remind you when it's time to replace it.
Our Easy-Start programme gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power the first 14 times you use your new toothbrush.
Battery life lasts up to 14 days so you can go long periods without charging.
Our premium travel case lets you store your toothbrush hygienically, while our compact USB charging base keeps you topped up when you are on the go. You get two weeks of regular use from a single full charge, but the charger's just the ticket for longer trips.
Power
Technical specifications
Design and finishing
Service
Ease of use
Items included
Cleaning performance
Modes
Smart sensor technology
Looking for additional accessories? Show Parts & Accessories
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.