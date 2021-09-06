Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology. Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology. Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Philips Sonicare 3100 series Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories

      HX3673/14

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

      Sonic technology combined with our brush action gently removes plaque up to 3 x better* than a manual toothbrush.

      See all benefits

      Available in:

      Select a payment option
      Pay now

      Similar products

      See all 3000 Series

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all
      This product
      3100 series
      - {discount-value}

      3100 series

      Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories

      total

      recurring payment

      Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

      Up to 3 x better plaque removal*

      • Pressure sensor
      • 2 minute SmartTimer
      • Up to 3 x better plaque removal
      • 14 day long-lasting battery life
      • Premium travel case
      Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

      Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

      Powerful bristle vibrations drive microbubbles deep between your teeth and along your gum line for a refreshing experience. You will get one months' worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.** 31,000 brush strokes per minute gently clean your teeth, break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Up to 3 x better plaque removal vs. a manual toothbrush*

      Up to 3 x better plaque removal vs. a manual toothbrush*

      The Sonicare electric toothbrush with advanced sonicare technology is clinically proven to remove plaque up to 3 X better* than a manual toothbrush. It removes plaque from your teeth and along the gum line while protecting your gums.

      Built-in pressure sensor protects your teeth and gums

      Built-in pressure sensor protects your teeth and gums

      Built-in pressure sensor automatically detects the pressure you apply, warns you and reduces the toothbrush vibrations automatically to help protect your gums. The toothbrush will make a pulsing sound as a reminder to ease off the pressure. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become better brushers.

      Optimise your brushing with SmarTimer and QuadPacer

      Optimise your brushing with SmarTimer and QuadPacer

      2 minute SmartTimer and 30 second QuadPacer guide you to brush for the recommended time in all areas of your mouth to ensure a complete clean.

      Always know when to replace your brush heads

      Always know when to replace your brush heads

      All brush heads wear out over time, so you'll want to keep an eye on yours to make sure you're still getting a great clean. Our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for and how hard you've been brushing. The BrushSync replacement reminder on your handle and a short beep remind you when it's time to replace it.

      Easy-Start to ease the transition

      Easy-Start to ease the transition

      Our Easy-Start programme gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power the first 14 times you use your new toothbrush.

      14 day long-lasting battery life

      14 day long-lasting battery life

      Battery life lasts up to 14 days so you can go long periods without charging.

      Makes traveling easier for you

      Makes traveling easier for you

      Our premium travel case lets you store your toothbrush hygienically, while our compact USB charging base keeps you topped up when you are on the go. You get two weeks of regular use from a single full charge, but the charger's just the ticket for longer trips.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        DC5V

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time (full to empty)
        14 days*****
        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Colour
        Black

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        BrushSync Replacement Reminder
        • Replacement reminder
        • Always know when to
        • replace brush heads
        • Reminder icon lights up
        • to always ensure best results

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 3100 Series
        Travel case
        1
        Brush head
        1 C1 ProResults standard
        Charger
        1

      • Cleaning performance

        Performance
        Removes up to 3 x more plaque*
        Timer
        Quadpacer and Smartimer
        Speed
        Up to 31,000 brush movements/min
        Pressure feedback
        Vibrates handle to alert user

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday cleaning

      • Smart sensor technology

        BrushSync Replacement Reminder
        • Always know when to
        • replace brush heads
        Pressure sensor
        Alerts when brushing too hard

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Sonicare handle 3100 Series
      • ProResults Brush Head (C1)
      • USB Charger
      • Travel case

      Looking for additional accessories? Show Parts & Accessories

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
      Clippin

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Parts and Accessories

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • vs manual toothbrush for healthier teeth and gums
      • Individual results may vary
      • * Data on file
      • **** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode
      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.