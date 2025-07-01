Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
HX3689/43
Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while whitening your teeth in 1 week.See all benefits
Available in:
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Sonic electric toothbrush
total
recurring payment
Click on the W2 Optimal White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stain-removal bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.*
Built-in pressure sensor automatically detects the pressure you apply, warns you and reduces the toothbrush vibrations automatically to help protect your gums. The toothbrush will make a pulsing sound as a reminder to ease off the pressure. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become better brushers.
2 minute SmartTimer and 30 second QuadPacer guide you to brush for the recommended time in all areas of your mouth to ensure a complete clean.
Switch between 2 intensity settings to make the brushing session comfortable for you.
Powerful bristle vibrations drive microbubbles deep between your teeth and along your gum line for a refreshing experience. You will get one months' worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.** 31,000 brush strokes per minute gently clean your teeth, break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
All brush heads wear out over time, so you'll want to keep an eye on yours to make sure you're still getting a great clean. Our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for and how hard you've been brushing. The BrushSync replacement reminder on your handle and a short beep remind you when it's time to replace it.
Battery life lasts up to 14 days so you can go long periods without charging.
Our ambition at Philips is to reduce electronic waste. One way we do this is to minimise the number of adapters we put on the market. These products come without a power adapter because we are committed to reducing electronic waste.
Power
Technical specifications
Design and finishing
Service
Ease of use
Items included
Cleaning performance
Modes
Smart sensor technology
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.