      Philips Sonicare 4100 Series Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX3689/44

      Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

      Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while whitening your teeth in 1 week.

      Available in:

      Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

      Whitens teeth in just 1 week.

      • Sonicare technology
      • QuadPacer and SmarTimer
      • Slim ergonomic design
      • 14 day battery life
      Whitens teeth in just one week

      Whitens teeth in just one week

      Click on the W2 Optimal White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stain-removal bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.*

      Pressure Sensor helps protect your teeth and gums

      Pressure Sensor helps protect your teeth and gums

      Built-in pressure sensor automatically detects the pressure you apply, warns you and reduces the toothbrush vibrations automatically to help protect your gums. The toothbrush will make a pulsing sound as a reminder to ease off the pressure. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become better brushers.

      Optimise your brushing with SmarTimer and QuadPacer

      Optimise your brushing with SmarTimer and QuadPacer

      2 minute SmartTimer and 30 second QuadPacer guide you to brush for the recommended time in all areas of your mouth to ensure a complete clean.

      Switch between 2 intensity settings

      Switch between 2 intensity settings

      Switch between 2 intensity settings to make the brushing session comfortable for you.

      Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

      Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

      Powerful bristle vibrations drive microbubbles deep between your teeth and along your gum line for a refreshing experience. You will get one months' worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.** 31,000 brush strokes per minute gently clean your teeth, break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Always know when to replace your brush heads

      Always know when to replace your brush heads

      All brush heads wear out over time, so you'll want to keep an eye on yours to make sure you're still getting a great clean. Our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for and how hard you've been brushing. The BrushSync replacement reminder on your handle and a short beep remind you when it's time to replace it.

      14 day long-lasting battery life

      14 day long-lasting battery life

      Battery life lasts up to 14 days so you can go long periods without charging.

      Use less. Reuse more

      Use less. Reuse more

      Our ambition at Philips is to reduce electronic waste. One way we do this is to minimise the number of adapters we put on the market. These products come without a power adapter because we are committed to reducing electronic waste.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        DC5V

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time (full to empty)
        14 days***
        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION
        Energy consumption
        Standby without display <0.5 W

      • Design and finishing

        Colour
        Lush Lilac Prismatic

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        BrushSync Replacement Reminder
        • Replacement reminder
        • Always know when to
        • replace brush heads
        • Reminder icon lights up
        • to always ensure best results

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 4100 Series
        Brush heads
        1 W2 Optimal White
        Charger
        1

      • Cleaning performance

        Performance
        Whitens teeth in just 1 week*
        Timer
        Quadpacer and Smartimer
        Pressure feedback
        Vibrates handle to alert user

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday cleaning
        2 intensities
        • High
        • Low

      • Smart sensor technology

        Pressure sensor
        Alerts when brushing too hard
        BrushSync Replacement Reminder
        • Always know when to
        • replace brush heads

      • Individual results may vary
      • * Data on file
      • ** based on two periods of brushing for two minutes per day on Standard mode
      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

