2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.6
of 5
150
Reviews
98%
recommend this product
Bproyal
04/06/2025
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great introduction to good teeth cleaning
My 4 year old loved the new novelty of an electric toothbrush. Brushing is now exciting waiting for the toothbrush beeps to remind to move around. The toothbrush heads seem to do a good job and have not been chewed up yet as all others have. Dentist trip in a couple of weeks so we will see!
Pros
Encourages good cleaning
Cons
Pricey
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6032/90 2-pack brush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6032/90 2-pack brush heads
kkcherr
23/05/2025
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great brushes for little ones
I’ve received this toothbrush heads as a part of Phillips test program. I’ve been a fan of Phillips sonicare line for both adults and kids. These toothbrush heads are perfect for younger kids. They are small and perfect for petite kids mouths. They have southern cover which is great for kid who chews their tooth brushes.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6032/90 2-pack brush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6032/90 2-pack brush heads
Jzam
19/05/2025
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Excellent toothbrush for children
My 4 year old has been using there for the last few weeks and you can already see the difference. Heads are just the right size for him and he is able to reach the back and the inside of his teeth and clean them properly. Would really recommend these heads
Pros
Reaches and cleans the back teeth perfectly
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6032/90 2-pack brush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6032/90 2-pack brush heads