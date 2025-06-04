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Philips SonicareFor Kids HX6041/11 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

HX6041/11

4.6
| (150) Reviews | 98% recommend this product
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Reviews

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4.6

of 5

150

Reviews

98%

recommend this product

2

04/06/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great introduction to good teeth cleaning

My 4 year old loved the new novelty of an electric toothbrush. Brushing is now exciting waiting for the toothbrush beeps to remind to move around. The toothbrush heads seem to do a good job and have not been chewed up yet as all others have. Dentist trip in a couple of weeks so we will see!

Pros

Encourages good cleaning

Cons

Pricey

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6032/90 2-pack brush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6032/90 2-pack brush heads

23/05/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great brushes for little ones

I’ve received this toothbrush heads as a part of Phillips test program. I’ve been a fan of Phillips sonicare line for both adults and kids. These toothbrush heads are perfect for younger kids. They are small and perfect for petite kids mouths. They have southern cover which is great for kid who chews their tooth brushes.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6032/90 2-pack brush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6032/90 2-pack brush heads

19/05/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent toothbrush for children

My 4 year old has been using there for the last few weeks and you can already see the difference. Heads are just the right size for him and he is able to reach the back and the inside of his teeth and clean them properly. Would really recommend these heads

Pros

Reaches and cleans the back teeth perfectly

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6032/90 2-pack brush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6032/90 2-pack brush heads

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