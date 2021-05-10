My kids are ages 6 and 3 and they love this tooth brush, they couldn't wait to get it out the box and set up. In the box it comes with two tooth brush heads, a large head and a smaller one which was great for my two little kids. They use different brush heads but use the same handle. My children love the fact that you can put stickers on the handle to decorated it, which are supplied in the box. The only thing I will say is that the size of the handle its self could be a little smaller for kids hands as it's designed for them. I would says it's the same size as I normal electric brush so I end up brushing my 3 year old tooth as he just can't hold it properly in the right directions. The part my kids love the most is that the tooth brush comes with an app. Each child has their own account and its easy to swap between the two, my kids do it them selfs. On the app you get a little sparkly monster and you can earn little prizes each time you brush your teeth eg food, hair dye and clothes to use on them. Just liked to point out you don't actually have to use the app with the tooth brush, it just makes it more fun for the kids. The tooth brush connect to Bluetooth on your device and when you turn on the tooth brush a mouth will appear on the screen and tells you how and where to brush. My little ones love watching and following along with it. Their are 2 modes a 1 minute and 2 minute mode, we have it one 1 minute while they get use to the brush. The brush makes a little tune when you need to swap sections while brushing so it makes it easy for the kids to know. We have been using this brush for a couple of weeks now and my boys will never moan when I tell them it's time to brush, they even remind me because they are so eager to use it. It's definitely a get brush designed for kids and to help teach them to brush properly and getting them used to an electrical brush. So apart from the handle being abit to big for little hands, the other little negative is that some times when you turn the brush on it won't come up with the monsters mouth straight away, u have to manual connect it, but that's not hard to do it just takes a couple of secs longer each time but my kids can never seem to wait. I would definitely recommend this brush tho and have already to some friends of mine. I just need to get some extra heads for it now