2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
HX6322/04
HX6340
Subscription available
Built-in Bluetooth®
Coaching App
2 brush heads
2 modes
Interactive fun and Philips Sonicare technology
With the Philips Sonicare For Kids electric toothbrush and app, children can discover how to brush properly on their own. The app syncs with your child's sonic toothbrush via Bluetooth to show proper brushing techniques and track performance. Kids can see how well they brush, and earn exciting rewards for a job well done. It's educational and effective, and 98% of parents surveyed say it's easier to get their kids to brush better and for longer. It's the fun way to help kids develop healthy oral care habits that will last a lifetime.
Our Philips Sonicare For Kids electric toothbrush and app bring a whole new level of fun to brushing. The app's central character is the loveable Sparkly, who really likes to have clean teeth. Kids take care of Sparkly while the app's brushing coach challenges them to brush better and for longer. Each time your child brushes well, Sparkly gets happier and each successful brushing session is rewarded. Kids can unlock accessories to personalise their Sparkly, or they can win food for Sparkly, who likes to eat healthily. Parents can even choose rewards to place on the app themselves.
4.3
of 5
571
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Vish25
10/05/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Fantastic Toothbrush For Kids!
This is an excellent toothbrush. My son is now so excited to brush his teeth, he loves to follow the app as he brushes away, the app also lets you set times to remind you, if your child hasn’t already, to brush their teeth. The app can be set up on phones and will track the progress of their brushing journey. The app does wonders to make children brush their teeth. Each toothbrush comes with a set of different stickers, so it can be customized to the way your child wants. I would definitely recommend this product to anybody who has issues getting their child to brush their teeth, or, a welcome replacement from the current toothbrush your child is using.
Pros
The App and excellent durability of device
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for for Kids Connected HX6322/04 Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for for Kids Connected HX6322/04 Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush
nsl75
09/05/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Philips Sonicare for kids toothbrush
We love this toothbrush ! Fantastic app with so much to encourage teeth brushing . The toothbrush itself is great , good size for little hands ,with the sticker sheets to personalise and just like mummy’s ! The app is fab - right from the start when you crack open your sparkly’s egg . The achievements section is ideal for motivating teeth brushing and also adding rewards for continuous brushing days . Pin protected parents area . Timer for optimal brushing time . We have researched that you are able to purchase new heads when needed which is helpful to keep using it . Very much recommend this to any parent who struggles with teeth brushing ( and those we don’t ) Great product by Philips - well done !
Pros
Fantastic app , kids want to brush teeth
Cons
Cost of replacement heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for for Kids Connected HX6322/04 Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for for Kids Connected HX6322/04 Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush
Mummpixie
04/05/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
My kids love this brush
My kids are ages 6 and 3 and they love this tooth brush, they couldn't wait to get it out the box and set up. In the box it comes with two tooth brush heads, a large head and a smaller one which was great for my two little kids. They use different brush heads but use the same handle. My children love the fact that you can put stickers on the handle to decorated it, which are supplied in the box. The only thing I will say is that the size of the handle its self could be a little smaller for kids hands as it's designed for them. I would says it's the same size as I normal electric brush so I end up brushing my 3 year old tooth as he just can't hold it properly in the right directions. The part my kids love the most is that the tooth brush comes with an app. Each child has their own account and its easy to swap between the two, my kids do it them selfs. On the app you get a little sparkly monster and you can earn little prizes each time you brush your teeth eg food, hair dye and clothes to use on them. Just liked to point out you don't actually have to use the app with the tooth brush, it just makes it more fun for the kids. The tooth brush connect to Bluetooth on your device and when you turn on the tooth brush a mouth will appear on the screen and tells you how and where to brush. My little ones love watching and following along with it. Their are 2 modes a 1 minute and 2 minute mode, we have it one 1 minute while they get use to the brush. The brush makes a little tune when you need to swap sections while brushing so it makes it easy for the kids to know. We have been using this brush for a couple of weeks now and my boys will never moan when I tell them it's time to brush, they even remind me because they are so eager to use it. It's definitely a get brush designed for kids and to help teach them to brush properly and getting them used to an electrical brush. So apart from the handle being abit to big for little hands, the other little negative is that some times when you turn the brush on it won't come up with the monsters mouth straight away, u have to manual connect it, but that's not hard to do it just takes a couple of secs longer each time but my kids can never seem to wait. I would definitely recommend this brush tho and have already to some friends of mine. I just need to get some extra heads for it now
Pros
Can be used with an app, which the kids love
Cons
Handle big for little hands
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for for Kids Connected HX6322/04 Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for for Kids Connected HX6322/04 Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
of the parents surveyed versus using a toothbrush alone
than a manual toothbrush
based on two, two-minute periods of brushing per day
survey of US dental professionals with children aged 4-10