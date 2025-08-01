  • Lower Price

      Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX6352/11

      Interactive sonic power. More fun, better brushing

      Keep kids engaged while they learn to brush. The Philips Sonicare For Kids Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush interacts with a fun app that helps kids to brush better and for longer. Kids have fun while learning techniques that will last a lifetime.

      An exciting start to lifelong healthy habits

      • Built-in Bluetooth®
      • Coaching App
      • 2 brush heads
      • 2 modes
      98% say it's easier to get kids to brush better and for longer*

      98% say it's easier to get kids to brush better and for longer*

      With the Philips Sonicare For Kids electric toothbrush and app, children can discover how to brush properly on their own. The app syncs with your child's sonic toothbrush via Bluetooth to show proper brushing techniques and track performance. Kids can see how well they brush, and earn exciting rewards for a job well done. It's educational and effective, and 98% of parents surveyed say it's easier to get their kids to brush better and for longer. It's the fun way to help kids develop healthy oral care habits that will last a lifetime.

      Keep track of brushing time even when you don't use the app

      Interactive app gets kids excited about brushing

      Interactive fun and Philips Sonicare technology

      Exciting rewards for successful brushing sessions

      Our Philips Sonicare For Kids electric toothbrush and app bring a whole new level of fun to brushing. The app's central character is the loveable Sparkly, who really likes to have clean teeth. Kids take care of Sparkly while the app's brushing coach challenges them to brush better and for longer. Each time your child brushes well, Sparkly gets happier and each successful brushing session is rewarded. Kids can unlock accessories to personalise their Sparkly, or they can win food for Sparkly, who likes to eat healthily. Parents can even choose rewards to place on the app themselves.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION
        Energy consumption
        Standby without display <0.5 W

      • Design and finishing

        Colour
        Green

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Compatibility

        Android compatibility
        • Android phones
        • Bluetooth 4.0-enabled tablets
        iOS compatibility
        • iPhone 4S or higher
        • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
        • with iOS 7 operating system

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        • Rubber grip for easy handling
        • Slim ergonomic design
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 Sonicare For Kids Bluetooth-enabled handle
        Stickers
        • 8 customisation stickers
        • 2 Bonus stickers
        Brush heads
        • 1 Sonicare for Kids standard
        • 1 Sonicare for Kids compact
        Charger
        1

      • Cleaning performance

        Performance
        75% more effective*
        Health benefits
        For healthy oral care habits
        Timer
        KidTimer and Quadpacer
        Speed
        Up to 62,000 brush movements/min

      • Modes

        Power modes
        2

      • Software Support

        Software updates
        Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Sonicare for Kids handle
      • Sonicare for Kids Brush Head
      • Standard charger
      • Sparkly Stickers

      • of the parents surveyed versus using a toothbrush alone
      • * than a manual toothbrush
      • ** based on two, two-minute periods of brushing per day
      • *** survey of US dental professionals with children aged 4-10
