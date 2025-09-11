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Philips Sonicare for Kids Connected Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush

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Philips Sonicare for Kids ConnectedRechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush

HX6322/04

HX6340

Philips Sonicare for Kids Connected Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush

Available in

Aqua
Aqua
Green
Green
Pink
Pink
Purple
Purple

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Manuals & Documentation

Data Act Document

  • PDF file, 239.8 kB
  • 11 September 2025

UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 143.3 kB
  • 8 August 2025

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