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2 year warranty
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30-day return
Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare for Kids Connected Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush
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HX6322/04
HX6340
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Data Act Document
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (23)
In which countries is the Philips Sonicare For Kids app available?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
How can I recycle my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
What happens to my Sonicare For Kids app data if I switch devices?
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
Philips SonicareCharging base
Philips SonicareDecorative toothbrush stickers
Philips SonicarePlastic travel case
For KidsCompact sonic toothbrush heads
For KidsTall Brush Heads
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
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