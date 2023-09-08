2 year warranty
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How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
How can I recycle my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
What do the battery status lights indicate on my Sonicare toothbrush?
Can I replace the battery of my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I register my Sonicare toothbrush?
What are the brushing modes for my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I charge my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app?
How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
My Sonicare toothbrush vibrates too powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair