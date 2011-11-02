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  • Superior cleaning in seconds.*
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  • Superior cleaning in seconds.*
  • Superior cleaning in seconds.*
  • Superior cleaning in seconds.*
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  • Superior cleaning in seconds.*
  • Superior cleaning in seconds.*

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare For KidsStandard sonic toothbrush heads

HX6042/33

4.8
| (26) Reviews | 95% recommend this product
Superior cleaning in seconds.*
The Sonicare For Kids toothbrush head is perfect for small mouths with growing teeth. It works exclusively with the For Kids power toothbrush, and together they deliver a safe and more pleasant experience that kids find fun and habit-forming.
See all benefits
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for Kids Connected

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Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush

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Cleans and protects growing smiles ages 7+

Superior cleaning in seconds.*

  • 2 pack

  • Standard size

  • Click-on

  • Kid-friendly clean

Age 7+

Age 7+

The Philips Sonicare For Kids standard toothbrush head features a contoured profile to fit your child's teeth (age 7+) and soft bristles for a gentle cleaning experience. It features rubber moulding on the back of the brush head for safer, more pleasant cleaning. The brush head is also available in smaller, compact size for Kids age 4+.

Up to 75% more effective than a manual toothbrush

Up to 75% more effective than a manual toothbrush

The Philips Sonicare For Kids brush head is clinically proven to provide superior plaque removal compared with a manual toothbrush. Start your kids off with more protection from decay and more pleasant dental visits. Better check-ups guaranteed or your money back.

Superior cleaning maximises every second

Superior cleaning maximises every second

Our sonic power enables you to take full advantage of the limited amount of time your kids spend brushing as they build healthy habits and perfect their brushing technique.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

26

Reviews

95%

recommend this product

2
1

02/11/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6042/05 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6042/05 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

14/09/2012

Nederland

Nederland

dit product doet wat het beloofd

het is voor kinderen super fijn om te gebruiken vooral omdat de tandenborstel een timer heeft met piepjes waardoor ze weten dat ze een ander gedeelte van hun gebit moeten poetsen zodat de alle tanden aan de beurt komen. Sinds het gebruik van de tandenborstel hebben ze geen last meer van gaatjes en zijn hun tanden mooi wit.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6042/05 Standaard sonische opzetborstels

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6042/05 Standaard sonische opzetborstels

14/09/2012

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

dit product doet wat het beloofd

het is voor kinderen super fijn om te gebruiken vooral omdat de tandenborstel een timer heeft met piepjes waardoor ze weten dat ze een ander gedeelte van hun gebit moeten poetsen zodat de alle tanden aan de beurt komen. Sinds het gebruik van de tandenborstel hebben ze geen last meer van gaatjes en zijn hun tanden mooi wit.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6042/05 Standaard sonische opzetborstels

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6042/05 Standaard sonische opzetborstels

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush