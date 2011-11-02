2 year warranty
Discontinued
2 pack
Standard size
Click-on
Kid-friendly clean
The Philips Sonicare For Kids standard toothbrush head features a contoured profile to fit your child's teeth (age 7+) and soft bristles for a gentle cleaning experience. It features rubber moulding on the back of the brush head for safer, more pleasant cleaning. The brush head is also available in smaller, compact size for Kids age 4+.
The Philips Sonicare For Kids brush head is clinically proven to provide superior plaque removal compared with a manual toothbrush. Start your kids off with more protection from decay and more pleasant dental visits. Better check-ups guaranteed or your money back.
Our sonic power enables you to take full advantage of the limited amount of time your kids spend brushing as they build healthy habits and perfect their brushing technique.
4.8
of 5
26
Reviews
95%
recommend this product
cm1947
02/11/2011
United Kingdom
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6042/05 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6042/05 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
tomszcz
14/09/2012
Nederland
dit product doet wat het beloofd
het is voor kinderen super fijn om te gebruiken vooral omdat de tandenborstel een timer heeft met piepjes waardoor ze weten dat ze een ander gedeelte van hun gebit moeten poetsen zodat de alle tanden aan de beurt komen. Sinds het gebruik van de tandenborstel hebben ze geen last meer van gaatjes en zijn hun tanden mooi wit.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6042/05 Standaard sonische opzetborstels
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6042/05 Standaard sonische opzetborstels
annet69
14/09/2012
Nederland
Verified buyer
dit product doet wat het beloofd
het is voor kinderen super fijn om te gebruiken vooral omdat de tandenborstel een timer heeft met piepjes waardoor ze weten dat ze een ander gedeelte van hun gebit moeten poetsen zodat de alle tanden aan de beurt komen. Sinds het gebruik van de tandenborstel hebben ze geen last meer van gaatjes en zijn hun tanden mooi wit.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6042/05 Standaard sonische opzetborstels
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6042/05 Standaard sonische opzetborstels
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush