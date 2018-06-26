2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
Discontinued
HX6806/04
HX684A
HX6851/34
HX6481/60
HX680B
HX6800/87
HX684B
HX6850/57
HX684A
HX6887/64
HX683J
HX6836/24
HX680U
HX6800/35
HX680A
HX6807/35
HX680U
HX6800/63
3-pack
Easy brush head placement and handle cleaning
Reminder bristles let you know when to replace the brush head. After three months of normal use bristles exhibit fatigue, and brush heads are less effective. Replace your brush head every 3 months.
Diamond-Shaped bristles create more scraping surfaces to sweep away plaque.
4.5
of 5
103
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
garhydwy
26/06/2018
United Kingdom
Amazing
I love it. It's easy to use,flexible and it's clean my teeth very well
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6068/26 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6068/26 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Monaaaa
26/06/2018
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Amazing
I love it. It's easy to use,flexible and it's clean my teeth very well
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6068/26 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6068/26 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
CTGB
31/10/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great Quality
great product and with great quality at reasonable price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6064/33 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6064/33 Standard sonic toothbrush heads