2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
Discontinued
HX6806/04
HX684A
HX6851/34
HX6481/60
HX680B
HX6800/87
HX684B
HX6850/57
HX684A
HX6887/64
HX683J
HX6836/24
HX680U
HX6800/35
HX680A
HX6807/35
HX680U
HX6800/63
4-pack
Standard size
Click-on
Superior cleaning, whiter teeth
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush head removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 7 days.
The DiamondClean's stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drinks. You'll notice a whiter smile, up to 100%*, in just 7 days.
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean brush head is clinically proven to remove up to 7 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush after just four weeks of use.
4.5
of 5
103
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
garhydwy
26/06/2018
United Kingdom
Amazing
I love it. It's easy to use,flexible and it's clean my teeth very well
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6068/26 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6068/26 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Monaaaa
26/06/2018
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Amazing
I love it. It's easy to use,flexible and it's clean my teeth very well
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6068/26 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6068/26 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
CTGB
31/10/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great Quality
great product and with great quality at reasonable price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6064/33 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6064/33 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush