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NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean

Complete care is now 100% visible

Explore now

  • Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth.
  • Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth.
  • Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth.
  • Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth.
  • Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth.
  • Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth.
  • Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth.
  • Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth.
  • Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth.
  • Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth.

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare DiamondCleanStandard sonic toothbrush heads

HX6064/05

4.5
| (103) Reviews | 91% recommend this product
Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth.
The DiamondClean toothbrush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a radiant, white smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments.
See all benefits
Compatible products
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HX6851/34

In-Mouth Trial Unit

In-Mouth Trial Unit
Replacement Brush Heads

HX6481/60

ProtectiveClean 4300

ProtectiveClean 4300
Sonic Electric Toothbrush

HX680B

HX6800/87

ProtectiveClean 5100

ProtectiveClean 5100
Sonic electric toothbrush

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HX6850/57

ProtectiveClean 5100

ProtectiveClean 5100
Sonic electric toothbrush

HX684A

HX6887/64

ProtectiveClean 4500

ProtectiveClean 4500
Sonic electric toothbrush

HX683J

HX6836/24

ProtectiveClean 4300

ProtectiveClean 4300
2-pack sonic electric toothbrushes with cases

HX680U

HX6800/35

ProtectiveClean 4300

ProtectiveClean 4300
2-pack sonic electric toothbrushes with chargers

HX680A

HX6807/35

ProtectiveClean 4300

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Sonic electric toothbrush with pressure sensor

HX680U

HX6800/63

Advanced cleaning for stain removal and whiter teeth

Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth.

  • 4-pack

  • Standard size

  • Click-on

  • Superior cleaning, whiter teeth

Whiter teeth in just one week

Whiter teeth in just one week

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush head removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 7 days.

Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week

Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week

The DiamondClean's stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drinks. You'll notice a whiter smile, up to 100%*, in just 7 days.

Removes up to 7 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

Removes up to 7 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean brush head is clinically proven to remove up to 7 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush after just four weeks of use.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

103

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

26/06/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing

I love it. It's easy to use,flexible and it's clean my teeth very well

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX6068/26 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX6068/26 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

26/06/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Amazing

I love it. It's easy to use,flexible and it's clean my teeth very well

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX6068/26 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX6068/26 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

31/10/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great Quality

great product and with great quality at reasonable price

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX6064/33 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX6064/33 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush