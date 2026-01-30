Search terms

      Philips Sonicare Optimal White 4+1 pack brush heads

      HX6065/88

      The brush head for brilliant whitening

      Get a more radiant smile with this clinically tested teeth-whitening brush head replacement from Philips Sonicare. Notice results after just one week while experiencing an exceptional everyday clean.

      Available in:

      The brush head for brilliant whitening

      100% whiter teeth in 1 week*

      • 100% whiter teeth in one week*
      • Removes 7 x more plaque*
      • Medium soft
      • 4+1-pack
      Up to 100% more stain removal in just one week*

      Up to 100% more stain removal in just one week*

      Whiter teeth are within reach with this brush head's central stain-removal pad. The diamond-shaped bristles are designed to increase surface contact and clean away stains more effectively. The results speak for themselves with up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week.*

      Up to 7 x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Up to 7 x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Our whitening brush head uses densely packed bristles to remove up to 7 x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, while treating your whole mouth to a refreshing clean.

      Proven Sonicare technology

      Proven Sonicare technology

      Experience the clean chosen by millions. Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Proven to deliver effective oral care

      Proven to deliver effective oral care

      All Philips Sonicare brush heads are meticulously designed and clinically tested. So you can be sure that they meet the highest standard in quality, safety and performance.

      Keep brushing your best with BrushSync reminders

      Keep brushing your best with BrushSync reminders

      Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly, that's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have BrushSync technology. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.

      Fits all Philips Sonicare click-on handles

      Fits all Philips Sonicare click-on handles

      This brush head is compatible with all Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes.*** Simply click it on or off for easy replacement and cleaning.

      Made with 70% bio-based plastic**

      Made with 70% bio-based plastic**

      We are working to reduce our use of fossil-fuel-based plastic in our products. That's why 70% of the plastic in this brush head is bio-based.**

      Paper-based recyclable packaging

      Paper-based recyclable packaging

      All of our brush heads come in paper-based packaging which can be recycled where facilities are available.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Bristle stiffness feel
        Medium soft
        Colour
        Black
        Reminder bristles
        Bristles' blue colour fades away
        Size
        Standard
        Smart Brush Head Recognition
        Yes

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Not suitable for
        Philips One
        Compatible Toothbrushes
        Philips Sonicare

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        5 W2 Optimal White

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage
        Made in
        Austria
        Benefit
        • Gum health
        • Plaque removal
        • Stain Removal/Whitening

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Reviews

      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

