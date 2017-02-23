2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
Discontinued
2 modes
1 brush head
8 Stickers
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush has two brush head sizes that are specifically designed to gently clean and protect teeth as they grow
To help kids ease into a proper routine, this electric toothbrush slowly increases the brushing time over 90 days until it reaches the dentist-recommended 2 minutes to help instil healthy habits naturally.
With two kid-friendly power modes, this power toothbrush provides proper cleaning for different ages; a low mode for younger children and a high mode for older kids.
4.4
of 5
209
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Dora34
23/02/2017
United Kingdom
Great toothbrush for kids!
My daughter prefer using this toothbrush, rather than the manual one. She loves it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6311/17 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6311/17 Sonic electric toothbrush
Velle
02/02/2017
United Kingdom
great toothbrush
Excellent toothbrush! Bought 1 each for my 3 kids under 4. Give me peace of mind wen it comes to brushing their teeth. A lot of money tho but worth it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6311/17 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6311/17 Sonic electric toothbrush
Sarah1974
15/01/2015
United Kingdom
Easy to use (kids 5 and 9)
I got this toothbrush for my kids as I use a Philips Sonicare myself and wanted a more child friendly version. They both love it, the easy-start feature is a great idea. The sounds are good fun and make brushing teeth something to look forward to. Everything about it is well thought out from the easy grip handle that allows kids to lay the toothbrush down on a flat surface to apply toothpaste with both hands to the fun stickers to decorate the front of the toothbrush. We have two toothbrush heads which allows both my children to use the toothbrush by simply swapping over the heads.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6311/07 electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6311/07 electric toothbrush
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
in hard-to-reach areas
Philips Sonicare in a home survey of US dental professionals with children aged 4–10
based on two, two-minute periods of brushing per day