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  • Sonic power maximises your child's routine
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  • Sonic power maximises your child's routine
  • Sonic power maximises your child's routine
  • Sonic power maximises your child's routine
  • Sonic power maximises your child's routine
  • Sonic power maximises your child's routine
  • Sonic power maximises your child's routine
  • Sonic power maximises your child's routine
  • Sonic power maximises your child's routine
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  • Sonic power maximises your child's routine
  • Sonic power maximises your child's routine
  • Sonic power maximises your child's routine
  • Sonic power maximises your child's routine
  • Sonic power maximises your child's routine
  • Sonic power maximises your child's routine
  • Sonic power maximises your child's routine

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare For Kidselectric toothbrush

HX6311/07

4.4
| (209) Reviews | 92% recommend this product
Sonic power maximises your child's routine
Philips Sonicare For Kids is an electric power toothbrush for kids aged 7 and older. It offers maximum plaque removal, sonic technology, customisable stickers and educational tools to help make proper brushing fun for a lifetime.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

Electric toothbrush for kids

Sonic power maximises your child's routine

  • 2 modes

  • 1 brush head

  • 8 Stickers

2 brush head sizes available

2 brush head sizes available

This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush has two brush head sizes that are specifically designed to gently clean and protect teeth as they grow

KidTimer helps to increase brushing time

KidTimer helps to increase brushing time

To help kids ease into a proper routine, this electric toothbrush slowly increases the brushing time over 90 days until it reaches the dentist-recommended 2 minutes to help instil healthy habits naturally.

2 Kid-friendly power modes deliver a gentle, effective clean

2 Kid-friendly power modes deliver a gentle, effective clean

With two kid-friendly power modes, this power toothbrush provides proper cleaning for different ages; a low mode for younger children and a high mode for older kids.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

209

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

23/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great toothbrush for kids!

My daughter prefer using this toothbrush, rather than the manual one. She loves it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6311/17 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6311/17 Sonic electric toothbrush

02/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great toothbrush

Excellent toothbrush! Bought 1 each for my 3 kids under 4. Give me peace of mind wen it comes to brushing their teeth. A lot of money tho but worth it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6311/17 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6311/17 Sonic electric toothbrush

15/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use (kids 5 and 9)

I got this toothbrush for my kids as I use a Philips Sonicare myself and wanted a more child friendly version. They both love it, the easy-start feature is a great idea. The sounds are good fun and make brushing teeth something to look forward to. Everything about it is well thought out from the easy grip handle that allows kids to lay the toothbrush down on a flat surface to apply toothpaste with both hands to the fun stickers to decorate the front of the toothbrush. We have two toothbrush heads which allows both my children to use the toothbrush by simply swapping over the heads.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6311/07 electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6311/07 electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. in hard-to-reach areas

  3. Philips Sonicare in a home survey of US dental professionals with children aged 4–10

  4. based on two, two-minute periods of brushing per day