Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100

    Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6877/29
    Sonicare
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    3 Awards
    Sonicare
    • Whiter teeth. Gently does it. Whiter teeth. Gently does it. Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX6877/29
      Find support for this product

      Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

      Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while whitening your teeth in 1 week. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £125.00
      Find similar products

      Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 Sonic electric toothbrush

      Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

      Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while whitening your teeth in 1 week. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all protectiveclean

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        ProtectiveClean 6100

        ProtectiveClean 6100

        Sonic electric toothbrush

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

        Whitens teeth in just 1 week.

        • Built-in pressure sensor
        • 3 modes, 3 intensities
        • 2 x BrushSync features
        • Travel case
        Whitens teeth in just one week

        Whitens teeth in just one week

        Click on the W2 Optimal White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stain-removal bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.

        Three modes, three intensity settings

        Three modes, three intensity settings

        This toothbrush allows you to customise your brushing with a choice of three modes and three intensities. Clean mode is standard for superior cleaning; White is the ideal mode for removing surface stains; and the Gum Care mode adds an extra minute of reduced-power brushing, so you can gently massage your gums. Three intensities allow you to switch the order of "higher" and "lower" to align with the intensities from left to right.

        Safe and gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics and dental work

        Safe and gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics and dental work

        You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Lets you know when you're pressing too hard

        Lets you know when you're pressing too hard

        You may not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your toothbrush will. If you start taking it out on your gums, the toothbrush will make a pulsing sound as a reminder to ease off on the pressure.

        Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

        Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

        A microchip-enabled technology that detects and synchronises the smart brush head with the smart handle. The smart handle and smart brush head pair is a powerful combination that enables Smart mode pairing and Smart replacement reminders.

        Brush heads select the optimal mode and intensity

        Brush heads select the optimal mode and intensity

        Wondering which mode and intensity you should use? Wonder no longer. BrushSync mode pairing tells your smart handle which smart brush head you're using. So, if you click on a gum care brush head, for example, your toothbrush knows to select the optimal mode and intensity for your gums. All you need to do is to press the power button.

        Always know when to replace your brush heads

        Always know when to replace your brush heads

        All brush heads wear out over time. But our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for, and how hard you've been brushing. When it's time to replace it, a light on your handle and a short beep will let you know. That way, you can be sure your brush head is doing a good job.

        Encouragement to brush thoroughly

        Encouragement to brush thoroughly

        Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent just the right amount of time cleaning each part of your mouth, while our Smartimer tells you when you've brushed for the recommended two minutes.

        Makes traveling easier for you

        Makes traveling easier for you

        Our premium travel case lets you store your toothbrush hygienically, while our compact charging base keeps you topped up when you're on the go. You do get two weeks of regular use from a single full charge, but the charger's just the ticket for longer trips.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday cleaning
          Gum Care
          Gently massages gums
          White
          Removes surface stains
          3 intensities
          • Low
          • Medium
          • High

        • Items included

          Handle
          1 ProtectiveClean
          Brush heads
          2 W2 Optimal White standard
          Travel case
          1
          Charger
          1

        • BrushSync Mode Pairing

          C2 Optimal Plaque Control
          Pairs with Clean mode
          G2 Optimal Gum Care
          Pairs with Gum Care mode
          W2 Optimal White
          Pairs with White mode

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          White Silver

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62,000 brush movements/min
          Health benefits
          • Improves gum health in only two weeks
          • Helps reduce cavities
          Pressure feedback
          Vibrates handle to alert user
          Timer
          SmarTimer and Quadpacer

        • Smart sensor technology

          Pressure sensor
          Alerts when brushing too hard
          BrushSync Replacement Reminder
          • Always know when to
          • replace brush heads
          BrushSync Technology
          • Connects smart handle and
          • smart brush head

        • Ease of use

          Handle compatibility
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Brushing time
          Up to 2 weeks

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 2 weeks

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • than a manual toothbrush

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount