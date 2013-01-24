Three modes, three intensity settings

This toothbrush allows you to customise your brushing with a choice of three modes and three intensities. Clean mode is standard for superior cleaning; White is the ideal mode for removing surface stains; and the Gum Care mode adds an extra minute of reduced-power brushing, so you can gently massage your gums. Three intensities allow you to switch the order of "higher" and "lower" to align with the intensities from left to right.