      Philips Sonicare 7100 Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush

      HX7428/02

      Perfect clean with up to 7 x healthier gums**

      The Philips Sonicare 7100 features Next-Generation Sonicare technology, 4 brushing modes, 3 intensity levels, a visible pressure alert and our G3 Premium Gum Care brush head.

      Up to 20 x more plaque removal*

      One brush head for complete care

      The A3 Premium All-in-One brush head is designed with patients in mind. With the A3 brush head, patients can achieve up to 20 x more plaque removal*, up to 15 x healthier gums** and remove up to 100% more stains***. Also included: The S2 Sensitive Brush Head which is our gentlest and softest brush head, and is clinically proven to provide a gentle clean that removes 10 x more plaque in hard-to-reach areas* The G3 Premium Gum Care Brush Head provides up to 7 x healthier gums in just 2 weeks****.

      Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

      Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

      Enjoy a delightful brushing experience and new level of oral care with next-generation Sonicare technology. While patients brush, the toothbrush's innovative magnetic system adjusts brushing power during each cleaning session, delivering optimal performance of precisely 62,000 bristles movements per minute, even in hard-to-reach areas. Meanwhile, dynamic fluid action supports the brush heads' cleaning performance by gently rinsing along the gumline and between every tooth, helping patients achieve a complete clean every time they brush.

      Personalise your clean with 12 brushing settings

      Personalise your clean with 12 brushing settings

      Patients' preferred brushing is in their hands with the Philips Sonicare 7100. Four brushing modes help take care of gum health, whitening, sensitivity and everyday cleaning. Gum Health mode supports healthy gums by gently massaging along the gumline. White mode works to remove surface stains and polish teeth for a whiter smile. Sensitive mode provides gentle, thorough cleaning, while Clean mode focuses on plaque removal for a superior clean. For a personalised clean, patients can combine any mode with one of three intensity levels, from High to Low, for a brushing session that's just right.

      Protect gums with the visible pressure sensor

      Protect gums with the visible pressure sensor

      Patients may not notice when they're brushing too hard, but this toothbrush will. The smart optic sensor precisely detects excessive brushing pressure, then flashes purple while reducing vibration. Patients will always know when to adjust their brushing, and their gums will stay protected.

      Elevate patients' routine with the Philips Sonicare app

      Elevate patients' routine with the Philips Sonicare app

      The Philips Sonicare app seamlessly pairs with the toothbrush and supports patients in improving and maintaining their oral health. Our app keeps track of brushing progress, providing personalised guidance and progress reports so patients can gain valuable insights about their brushing.

      Optimise brushing with Smartimer and BrushPacer

      Optimise brushing with Smartimer and BrushPacer

      Two minutes is all patients need for a complete clean, so our Smartimer lets patients know when time's up. For an even clean throughout your mouth, the BrushPacer divides brushing sessions into segments, with a slight pause in vibration being a sign to move on. This supports patients in achieving an even clean every time they brush.

      Always know when it's time for a new brush head

      Always know when it's time for a new brush head

      Replacing your brush head regularly is an important part of maintaining good oral health. With BrushSync technology, it's easy for patients to keep their brush head performing at its best. By tracking usage frequency and brushing intensity, the innovative technology then reminds patients when it's time for a new brush head.

      Laser-welded for strength and durability

      Laser-welded for strength and durability

      We've re-designed our Philips Sonicare toothbrushes from the inside out to be strong, lightweight and long-lasting. Thanks to our advanced laser-welding process, our toothbrushes are designed to brush patients' teeth for years to come.

      Up to 3 weeks of brushing with one full charge

      Up to 3 weeks of brushing with one full charge

      This toothbrush uses a high-performance battery that is engineered to enhance the patient's brushing experience. With a single charge, patients can enjoy up to three weeks of regular brushing before needing to recharge it.

      Make travel easy with our compact, ultra-durable travel case

      Make travel easy with our compact, ultra-durable travel case

      Our redesigned travel case is compact enough to slip into a bag and strong enough to keep your Philips Sonicare toothbrush protected along the way. Not only does it keep the toothbrush protected, but it also conveniently holds two brush heads. Now patients can travel confidently wherever their journey takes them.

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 7100 rechargeable toothbrush
        Brush heads
        • 1 A3 Premium All-in-One
        • 1 S2 Sensitive
        • 1 G3 Premium Gum Care
        Charger
        1
        Travel case
        1 Slim travel case
        USB-C Cable
        1

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday cleaning
        White
        To remove surface stains
        Sensitive
        For sensitive teeth and gums
        Gum Health
        Gently massages your gums

      • Intensities

        High
        To boost your clean
        Medium
        For an everyday clean
        Low
        For sensitive teeth and gums

      • Cleaning performance

        Plaque removal
        Up to 20 x more effective*
        Gum Health
        Up to 15 x healthier gums***
        Speed
        62,000 brush movements/min
        Whitening
        Up to 100% fewer stains**

      • Ease of use

        Handle compatibility
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Timer
        SmarTimer and BrushPacer for complete and thorough brushing
        Battery indicator
        Illuminated icon indicates battery life

      • Smart sensor technology

        Pressure feedback
        • Light ring illuminates purple
        • Reduced vibration and pulsing sound
        Replacement Reminder
        BrushSync lets you know when to replace your brush head

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION
        Operating time (full to empty)
        21 days

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Power

        Voltage
        100-240 V

      • Compatibility

        Bluetooth wireless technology
        Connected brushing app
        Android compatibility
        Android phones with Bluetooth 4.0 and above
        iOS compatibility
        iPhone with Bluetooth 4.0 and above

      • Design and finishing

        Colour
        Black

      Reviews

      • vs. a manual toothbrush.
      • *in Clean mode vs. a manual toothbrush.
      • ** vs. a manual toothbrush. In-vitro study; actual results may vary.
      • ***in Gum Health mode vs a manual toothbrush; measured by GBI.
