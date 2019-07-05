2 year warranty
HX6806/04
HX684A
HX6851/34
HX992B
HX9917/89
HX992S
HX9917/90
HX6481/60
HX680B
HX6800/87
HX962G
HX9636/19
HX684B
HX6850/57
HX962K
HX9631/16
HX684A
HX6887/64
2 pack
Standard size
Click-on
BrushSync mode pairing
Dense bristles packed into the centre of the Philips Sonicare Premium White brush head work hard to remove plaque, and everyday surface stains from food and drinks. Flexing sides let bristles contour to the unique shape of your teeth and gums for deep cleaning and a brighter smile in just 3 days.
You get a personalised clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft, flexible rubber sides let Premium White adapt to the unique contours of your mouth. Our bristles adjust to your gums and teeth, giving you up to 4 x more surface contact** than a standard brush head for deeper cleaning, even in hard-to-reach spots. The adaptive cleaning technology also allows gentle tracking along the gumline and absorbs excessive brushing pressure, and enables an enhanced sweeping motion for a unique in-mouth feel and superior cleaning.
With Premium White, you get exceptional cleaning as well as daily whitening. Its flexible design helps remove up to 10 x more plaque**** from teeth and along the gumline for a deep clean you can see and feel.
4.8
of 5
152
Reviews
99%
recommend this product
Dazzy85
05/07/2019
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Brilliant clean and great bristles
I loved these heads more than any others I have tried. They left my teeth feeling clean and the bristles weren’t hard on my gums. The whole experience was pleasant and I shall certainly use these going forward! My teeth thank you!
Pros
Amazing clean
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for W3 Premium White HX9062/17 Interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for W3 Premium White HX9062/17 Interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads
Ryannnnnn28
28/06/2019
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
My teeth have never felt so clean
I’ve used Philips toothbrushes for as long as I can remember and they just keep improving. These left my teeth feeling so clean and at least 2 shades whiter, I even received a few compliments! You’re supposed to replace your toothbrush heads regularly and next time I purchase some I’ll be buying these! I recommend them to anyone. They’re easy to attach and aren’t too harsh on your teeth and gums.
Pros
Medium brushes, not too harsh on gums.
Cons
I haven’t any yet!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for W3 Premium White HX9062/17 Interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for W3 Premium White HX9062/17 Interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads
noelgirl901
25/06/2019
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Cleans very thoroughly and painless
Really great toothbrush heads, I found that these cleaned alot better and more thoroughly then previously owned/used toothbrush heads. Great value for money, as they do a good job and also dont cause any pain when brushing
Pros
Cleans teeth thoroughly
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for W3 Premium White HX9062/17 Interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for W3 Premium White HX9062/17 Interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads
in White+ Mode with leading whitening toothpaste vs. a manual toothbrush
BrushSync™ mode pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™-enabled toothbrush handles
than a DiamondClean brush head
than a manual toothbrush