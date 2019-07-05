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  • Our best brush for a whiter, brighter smile
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  • Our best brush for a whiter, brighter smile
  • Our best brush for a whiter, brighter smile
  • Our best brush for a whiter, brighter smile
  • Our best brush for a whiter, brighter smile
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  • Our best brush for a whiter, brighter smile
  • Our best brush for a whiter, brighter smile
  • Our best brush for a whiter, brighter smile

Philips Sonicare W3 Premium WhiteInterchangeable sonic toothbrush heads

HX9062/17

4.8
| (152) Reviews | 99% recommend this product
Our best brush for a whiter, brighter smile
Food and drink can make your smile less than bright. Our W3 Premium White brush head can boost your smile's whiteness. Polishing bristles remove surface stains to visibly whiten teeth in just 3 days, while you get an exceptional deep clean. All brush heads are interchangeable with all our toothbrushes.
See all benefits
Compatible products
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Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories

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DiamondClean Smart

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Sonic electric toothbrush + 2 accessories and app

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DiamondClean Smart 9400

DiamondClean Smart 9400
Rechargeable Toothbrush

HX992S

HX9917/90

In-Mouth Trial Unit

In-Mouth Trial Unit
Replacement Brush Heads

HX6481/60

ProtectiveClean 4300

ProtectiveClean 4300
Sonic Electric Toothbrush

HX680B

HX6800/87

Series 7900 Advanced Whitening

Series 7900 Advanced Whitening
Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories

HX962G

HX9636/19

ProtectiveClean 5100

ProtectiveClean 5100
Sonic electric toothbrush

HX684B

HX6850/57

ExpertClean 7500

ExpertClean 7500
Sonic electric toothbrush with app

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HX9631/16

ProtectiveClean 5100

ProtectiveClean 5100
Sonic electric toothbrush

HX684A

HX6887/64

Removes 100% more stains, in just 3 days*

Our best brush for a whiter, brighter smile

  • 2 pack

  • Standard size

  • Click-on

  • BrushSync mode pairing

Removes up to 100% more surface stains in just 3 days*

Removes up to 100% more surface stains in just 3 days*

Dense bristles packed into the centre of the Philips Sonicare Premium White brush head work hard to remove plaque, and everyday surface stains from food and drinks. Flexing sides let bristles contour to the unique shape of your teeth and gums for deep cleaning and a brighter smile in just 3 days.

Up to 4 x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

Up to 4 x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

You get a personalised clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft, flexible rubber sides let Premium White adapt to the unique contours of your mouth. Our bristles adjust to your gums and teeth, giving you up to 4 x more surface contact** than a standard brush head for deeper cleaning, even in hard-to-reach spots. The adaptive cleaning technology also allows gentle tracking along the gumline and absorbs excessive brushing pressure, and enables an enhanced sweeping motion for a unique in-mouth feel and superior cleaning.

Up to 10 x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Up to 10 x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

With Premium White, you get exceptional cleaning as well as daily whitening. Its flexible design helps remove up to 10 x more plaque**** from teeth and along the gumline for a deep clean you can see and feel.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

152

Reviews

99%

recommend this product

2

05/07/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant clean and great bristles

I loved these heads more than any others I have tried. They left my teeth feeling clean and the bristles weren’t hard on my gums. The whole experience was pleasant and I shall certainly use these going forward! My teeth thank you!

Pros

Amazing clean

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for W3 Premium White HX9062/17 Interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for W3 Premium White HX9062/17 Interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads

28/06/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

My teeth have never felt so clean

I’ve used Philips toothbrushes for as long as I can remember and they just keep improving. These left my teeth feeling so clean and at least 2 shades whiter, I even received a few compliments! You’re supposed to replace your toothbrush heads regularly and next time I purchase some I’ll be buying these! I recommend them to anyone. They’re easy to attach and aren’t too harsh on your teeth and gums.

Pros

Medium brushes, not too harsh on gums.

Cons

I haven’t any yet!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for W3 Premium White HX9062/17 Interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for W3 Premium White HX9062/17 Interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads

25/06/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Cleans very thoroughly and painless

Really great toothbrush heads, I found that these cleaned alot better and more thoroughly then previously owned/used toothbrush heads. Great value for money, as they do a good job and also dont cause any pain when brushing

Pros

Cleans teeth thoroughly

Cons

none

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for W3 Premium White HX9062/17 Interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for W3 Premium White HX9062/17 Interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads

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Disclaimers

  1. in White+ Mode with leading whitening toothpaste vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. BrushSync™ mode pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™-enabled toothbrush handles

  3. than a DiamondClean brush head

  4. than a manual toothbrush