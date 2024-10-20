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  • Everything you need for great oral health
  • Everything you need for great oral health
  • Everything you need for great oral health
  • Everything you need for great oral health
  • Everything you need for great oral health
  • Everything you need for great oral health
  • Everything you need for great oral health
  • Everything you need for great oral health
  • Everything you need for great oral health
  • Everything you need for great oral health
  • Everything you need for great oral health
  • Everything you need for great oral health
  • Everything you need for great oral health
  • Everything you need for great oral health
  • Everything you need for great oral health
  • Everything you need for great oral health
  • Everything you need for great oral health
  • Everything you need for great oral health
  • Everything you need for great oral health
  • Everything you need for great oral health

ExpertClean 7500Sonic electric toothbrush with app

HX9631/16

HX962K

4.2
| (494) Reviews | 82% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
White and gold
White and gold
Everything you need for great oral health
Keeping up good brushing habits is tough. ExpertClean will guide you between dentist check-ups. Know when to adjust your pressure with built-in smart sensors and use the App's Progress Report to help you stick to your brushing routine.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

Removes up to 10 x more plaque

Everything you need for great oral health

  • Connected brushing made easy

  • Built-in pressure sensor

  • Smart brush head recognition

  • 4 modes, 3 intensities

Removes up to 10 x more plaque* for a deep clean

Removes up to 10 x more plaque* for a deep clean

Know you're getting the deepest possible clean with The C3 Premium Plaque Defence plaque-removal electric toothbrush head. The soft, flexible bristles are designed to curve around the contours of your teeth, giving you 4 x more surface contact** and up to 10 x more plaque removal from hard-to-reach spots.

Up to 7 x healthier gums* in just 2 weeks

Up to 7 x healthier gums* in just 2 weeks

Focus on improving your gum health with the G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Its smaller size and targeted gum-line bristles make it the perfect way to keep this area free of gum disease. People who use this brush head have up to 100% less gum inflammation* and up to 7 x healthier gums in just 2 weeks.*

Hard on plaque, gentle on your gums

Hard on plaque, gentle on your gums

The C3 Premium Plaque Defence brush head is designed to give you your deepest clean yet. Soft flexible sides and bristles perfectly curve around the contours of your teeth, giving you 4 x more surface contact and helping target hard-to-reach spots*.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

494

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

20/10/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great brudh

Great intense brushing best in class. It is better than an. Other brush I tried. However I had around 3 over the last 4 years as the head very quickly wears when using it on travel the head needs to be taken off frequently and comes loose . Also water can get into the inside and the brush is then defective .

Pros

Great intense brushing

Cons

Need to b used correctly to get best results. Very often needs replacing due to wick wear . Very expensive .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 7900 Advanced Whitening HX9631/18 Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 7900 Advanced Whitening HX9631/18 Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories

01/08/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great piece of equipment

All features improve teeth cleaning, the charge is great (long lasting), quality is top notch, and most of all I can feel the difference after cleaning and that’s most important.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 7900 Advanced Whitening HX9631/17 Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 7900 Advanced Whitening HX9631/17 Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories

22/05/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent

This is my second tooth brush from Phillips clearly I was impressed by the first to purchase the second. This brush is a clear improvement over my previous toothbrush. I particularly like the separate on off and mode buttons. Making it much more convenient and predictable in use. Furthermore and more importantly my hygienist noticed the difference!

Pros

Very clean teeth!

Cons

Replacement heads cost

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 7900 Advanced Whitening HX9631/17 Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 7900 Advanced Whitening HX9631/17 Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 

  1. more than a manual toothbrush

  2. compared to DiamondClean

  3. based on two, two-minute periods of brushing per day