2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
HX9631/16
HX962K
Available in
Connected brushing made easy
Built-in pressure sensor
Smart brush head recognition
4 modes, 3 intensities
Know you're getting the deepest possible clean with The C3 Premium Plaque Defence plaque-removal electric toothbrush head. The soft, flexible bristles are designed to curve around the contours of your teeth, giving you 4 x more surface contact** and up to 10 x more plaque removal from hard-to-reach spots.
Focus on improving your gum health with the G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Its smaller size and targeted gum-line bristles make it the perfect way to keep this area free of gum disease. People who use this brush head have up to 100% less gum inflammation* and up to 7 x healthier gums in just 2 weeks.*
The C3 Premium Plaque Defence brush head is designed to give you your deepest clean yet. Soft flexible sides and bristles perfectly curve around the contours of your teeth, giving you 4 x more surface contact and helping target hard-to-reach spots*.
4.2
of 5
494
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
20/10/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great brudh
Great intense brushing best in class. It is better than an. Other brush I tried. However I had around 3 over the last 4 years as the head very quickly wears when using it on travel the head needs to be taken off frequently and comes loose . Also water can get into the inside and the brush is then defective .
Pros
Great intense brushing
Cons
Need to b used correctly to get best results. Very often needs replacing due to wick wear . Very expensive .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 7900 Advanced Whitening HX9631/18 Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 7900 Advanced Whitening HX9631/18 Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories
Tony.S
01/08/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great piece of equipment
All features improve teeth cleaning, the charge is great (long lasting), quality is top notch, and most of all I can feel the difference after cleaning and that’s most important.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 7900 Advanced Whitening HX9631/17 Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 7900 Advanced Whitening HX9631/17 Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories
Noahs Dad
22/05/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent
This is my second tooth brush from Phillips clearly I was impressed by the first to purchase the second. This brush is a clear improvement over my previous toothbrush. I particularly like the separate on off and mode buttons. Making it much more convenient and predictable in use. Furthermore and more importantly my hygienist noticed the difference!
Pros
Very clean teeth!
Cons
Replacement heads cost
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 7900 Advanced Whitening HX9631/17 Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 7900 Advanced Whitening HX9631/17 Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
more than a manual toothbrush
compared to DiamondClean
based on two, two-minute periods of brushing per day