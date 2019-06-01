Search terms
Know you're getting the deepest possible clean with The C3 Premium Plaque Defence plaque-removal electric toothbrush head. The soft, flexible bristles are designed to curve around the contours of your teeth, giving you 4 x more surface contact** and up to 10 x more plaque removal from hard-to-reach spots.
Focus on improving your gum health with the G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Its smaller size and targeted gum-line bristles make it the perfect way to keep this area free of gum disease. People who use this brush head have up to 100% less gum inflammation* and up to 7 x healthier gums in just 2 weeks.*
The G3 Premium Gum Care brush head is designed to help you improve your gum health. Its smaller size and targeted gum-line bristles gently and effectively clean the gum line, where gum disease commonly starts.
ExpertClean gives you the guidance you need to improve and maintain healthy brushing habits in between dentist check-ups. Built-in smart sensors let you know when you're using too much pressure and by connecting your brushing experience to the Sonicare app, a personalised Progress Report helps you stay on track and see how much you've improved over time.
ExpertClean comes with Clean, White+, Gum Health and Deep Clean+ to take care of your brushing needs. Clean mode is for exceptional everyday cleaning, White+ is for removing stains, Gum Health provides a gentle yet effective clean for gums and Deep Clean+ gives you an invigorating deep clean. Three intensities allow you to choose between a higher setting to boost your clean and a lower one for more-sensitive mouths.
You might not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your ExpertClean will. If you need to ease up, this intelligent toothbrush will make a pulsing sound. It's a heads-up to let your brush head do the work. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become a better brusher.
Smart brush heads ensure you're using the right mode and intensity for the best possible clean. For example, if you're using the G3 Premium Gum Care brush head, your ExpertClean's BrushSync technology will automatically sync your brush head with the Gum Health mode to help give your gums a clean bill of health.
All brush heads wear out over time, so you'll want to keep an eye on yours to make sure you're still getting a great clean. Our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for and how hard you've been brushing. The BrushSync replacement reminder on your handle and a short beep remind you when it's time to replace it.
Your Philips electric toothbrush will last for up to two weeks on a single charge with regular use.
The C3 Premium Plaque Defence brush head is designed to give you your deepest clean yet. Soft flexible sides and bristles perfectly curve around the contours of your teeth, giving you 4 x more surface contact and helping target hard-to-reach spots*.
Our premium travel case lets you store your Philips Series 7900 electric toothbrush hygienically, while our compact charging base keeps you topped up when you're on the go. You do get two weeks of regular use from a single full charge, but the charger's just the ticket for longer trips.
