    ExpertClean 7500

    Sonic electric toothbrush with app

    HX9691/02
    Find support for this product
    • Everything you need for great oral health Everything you need for great oral health Everything you need for great oral health
      -{discount-value}

      ExpertClean 7500 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

      HX9691/02
      Find support for this product

        ExpertClean 7500

        ExpertClean 7500

        Sonic electric toothbrush with app

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Everything you need for great oral health

        Keeping up good brushing habits is tough. ExpertClean will guide you between dentist check-ups. Know when to adjust your pressure with built-in smart sensors and use the App's Progress Report to help you stick to your brushing routine.
        Removes up to 10 x more plaque* for a deep clean

        Removes up to 10 x more plaque* for a deep clean

        Know you're getting the deepest possible clean with The C3 Premium Plaque Defence plaque-removal electric toothbrush head. The soft, flexible bristles are designed to curve around the contours of your teeth, giving you 4 x more surface contact** and up to 10 x more plaque removal from hard-to-reach spots.

        Up to 7 x healthier gums* in just 2 weeks

        Up to 7 x healthier gums* in just 2 weeks

        Focus on improving your gum health with the G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Its smaller size and targeted gum-line bristles make it the perfect way to keep this area free of gum disease. People who use this brush head have up to 100% less gum inflammation* and up to 7 x healthier gums in just 2 weeks.*

        Deepest clean while protecting your sensitive gums

        Deepest clean while protecting your sensitive gums

        The G3 Premium Gum Care brush head is designed to help you improve your gum health. Its smaller size and targeted gum-line bristles gently and effectively clean the gum line, where gum disease commonly starts.

        Guidance to start and keep up healthy habits

        Guidance to start and keep up healthy habits

        ExpertClean gives you the guidance you need to improve and maintain healthy brushing habits in between dentist check-ups. Built-in smart sensors let you know when you're using too much pressure and by connecting your brushing experience to the Sonicare app, a personalised Progress Report helps you stay on track and see how much you've improved over time.

        Personalised brushing experience

        Personalised brushing experience

        ExpertClean comes with Clean, White+, Gum Health and Deep Clean+ to take care of your brushing needs. Clean mode is for exceptional everyday cleaning, White+ is for removing stains, Gum Health provides a gentle yet effective clean for gums and Deep Clean+ gives you an invigorating deep clean. Three intensities allow you to choose between a higher setting to boost your clean and a lower one for more-sensitive mouths.

        Lets you know if you're pressing too hard

        Lets you know if you're pressing too hard

        You might not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your ExpertClean will. If you need to ease up, this intelligent toothbrush will make a pulsing sound. It's a heads-up to let your brush head do the work. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become a better brusher.

        BrushSync automatically selects the best mode for you

        BrushSync automatically selects the best mode for you

        Smart brush heads ensure you're using the right mode and intensity for the best possible clean. For example, if you're using the G3 Premium Gum Care brush head, your ExpertClean's BrushSync technology will automatically sync your brush head with the Gum Health mode to help give your gums a clean bill of health.

        Always know when to replace your brush heads

        Always know when to replace your brush heads

        All brush heads wear out over time, so you'll want to keep an eye on yours to make sure you're still getting a great clean. Our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for and how hard you've been brushing. The BrushSync replacement reminder on your handle and a short beep remind you when it's time to replace it.

        Simple to charge and style to boot

        Simple to charge and style to boot

        Your Philips electric toothbrush will last for up to two weeks on a single charge with regular use.

        Hard on plaque, gentle on your gums

        The C3 Premium Plaque Defence brush head is designed to give you your deepest clean yet. Soft flexible sides and bristles perfectly curve around the contours of your teeth, giving you 4 x more surface contact and helping target hard-to-reach spots*.

        Makes traveling easier for you

        Our premium travel case lets you store your Philips Series 7900 electric toothbrush hygienically, while our compact charging base keeps you topped up when you're on the go. You do get two weeks of regular use from a single full charge, but the charger's just the ticket for longer trips.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth® wireless technology
          Connected brushing app

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Technical specifications

          Operating time (full to empty)
          14 days***
          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          White and gold

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        • Compatibility

          Android compatibility
          • Android phones
          • Bluetooth 4.0-enabled tablets
          iOS compatibility
          • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
          • iPhone 4S or higher
          • with iOS7 or higher
          • with iOS 7 operating system

        • Ease of use

          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Handle compatibility
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Replacement reminder
          • To always ensure best results
          • reminder icon lights up

        • Items included

          Travel case
          USB charging travel case
          Charger
          1
          Brush heads
          • 1 C3 Premium Plaque Control
          • 1 G3 Premium Gum Care
          Handle
          1 ExpertClean

        • Cleaning performance

          Health benefits
          Up to 7 x healthier gums*
          Speed
          Up to 62,000 brush movements/min
          Performance
          Removes up to 10 x more plaque*
          Timer
          BrushPacer and SmarTimer
          Pressure feedback
          Vibrates handle to alert user

        • Modes

          3 intensities
          • Low
          • Medium
          • High
          Deep Clean+
          Gives you an invigorating deep clean
          Gum Health
          Provides a gentle yet effective clean for gums
          White+
          Is for removing stains
          Clean mode
          Is for exceptional everyday cleaning

        • BrushSync Mode Pairing

          C3 Premium Plaque Control
          Pairs with Clean mode
          G3 Premium Gum Care
          Pairs with Gum Health mode

        • Smart sensor technology

          Pressure sensor
          Alerts when brushing too hard
          BrushSync Replacement Reminder
          • Always know when to
          • replace brush heads
          BrushSync Technology
          • Connects smart handle and
          • smart brush head

        • Software Support

          Software updates
          Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.

          * Suggested retail price

              • more than a manual toothbrush
              • * compared to DiamondClean
              • ** based on two, two-minute periods of brushing per day

