    Philips Sonicare A3 Premium All-in-One

    Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX9094/10
    Sonicare
    Sonicare
    One brush head for complete care
      Philips Sonicare A3 Premium All-in-One Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9094/10
      Clean without compromise

      • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas*
      • The bristle shape designed for your smile
      • Up to 100% more stain removal in less than two days***
      • Up to 15 x healthier gums in just two weeks**
      • Sonic brushing: the masterclass in effective cleaning
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        Limit of 4 subscriptions

          You will recieve

            One brush head for complete care

            A3 Premium All-in-One brush head is the only one you need to achieve cleaner, whiter teeth*** and healthier gums. This brush head results in 20 x more plaque removal*, up to 100% stain reduction** and up to 15 x healthier gums in just 2 weeks**
            Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas*

            Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas*

            Benefit from our best plaque removal**** regardless of your brushing style. The Premium All-in-One brush head has precisely angled bristles which are engineered to maximise its plaque-removing potential.

            The bristle shape designed for your smile

            The bristle shape designed for your smile

            The curved profile helps bristles to go exactly where they need to. Through rigorous development we have created an all-in-one experience that delivers exceptional oral care.

            Up to 100% more stain removal in less than two days***

            Up to 100% more stain removal in less than two days***

            Gently brush away stains with triangular tips designed to remove stains more effectively than rounded bristles. The shape allows more contact with the surface of your teeth to remove stains effectively.

            Up to 15 x healthier gums in just two weeks**

            Up to 15 x healthier gums in just two weeks**

            The brush head's extra-reach side bristles gently brush your gum line even when you are focusing on your teeth. The bristles also flex to help compensate for any excess pressure.

            Sonic brushing: the masterclass in effective cleaning

            Sonic brushing: the masterclass in effective cleaning

            Brush away plaque with sonic technology – our benchmark in effective and gentle cleaning. While you brush, up to 62,000 bristle movements and dynamic fluid action help clean even hard-to-reach areas, leaving your mouth feeling exceptionally fresh and clean.

            Designed by experts with you in mind

            Designed by experts with you in mind

            This all-in-one brush head is the product of our most extensive research and development ever. We combined knowledge from dental professionals, experts in oral care, engineers and designers to bring this holistic brush head to life.

            Click-on design for simple brush head placement

            Click-on design for simple brush head placement

            The A3 Premium All-in-One brush head fits perfectly with your Philips Sonicare click-on handle (please see the list below). Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

            Replacement reminders keep you cleaning at your best

            Replacement reminders keep you cleaning at your best

            Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync you'll be reminded before this happens. Your BrushSync enabled toothbrush understands your usage and notifies you when it's time for a replacement.

            Technical Specifications

            • Design and finishing

              Colour
              White
              Smart Brush Head Recognition
              Yes
              Bristle stiffness feel
              Soft
              Reminder bristles
              Blue bristle colour fades away
              Material brush head
              Soft, flexible rubber sides
              Size
              Standard

            • Compatibility

              Brush head system
              Click-on
              Suitable for these models
              • 2 Series plaque defence
              • 2 Series plaque defence
              • 2100 Series
              • 3 Series gum health
              • DiamondClean
              • DiamondClean 9000
              • DiamondClean Smart
              • EasyClean
              • Essence+
              • ExpertClean
              • ExpertResults
              • FlexCare
              • FlexCare Platinum
              • FlexCare Platinum Connected
              • FlexCare+
              • for Kids
              • HealthyWhite
              • HealthyWhite+
              • PowerUp
              • Prestige 9900
              • ProtectiveClean
              Not suitable for
              Philips One, Essence

            • Items included

              Brush heads
              4 A3 Premium All-in-One

            • Quality and performance

              Replacement
              Every 3 months
              Tested
              for optimal usage

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

                • vs. a manual toothbrush
                • * vs. a manual toothbrush in 6 weeks
                • ** in lab test vs. a manual toothbrush
                • *** Based on initial lab studies

