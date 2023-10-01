Other items in the box
- Premium All-in-One brush head
Clean without compromise
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.
Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes
The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.
In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.
Standard sonic toothbrush heads
You can now recycle your toothbrush heads at Philips
Benefit from our best plaque removal**** regardless of your brushing style. The Premium All-in-One brush head has precisely angled bristles which are engineered to maximise its plaque-removing potential.
The curved profile helps bristles to go exactly where they need to. Through rigorous development we have created an all-in-one experience that delivers exceptional oral care.
Gently brush away stains with triangular tips designed to remove stains more effectively than rounded bristles. The shape allows more contact with the surface of your teeth to remove stains effectively.
The brush head's extra-reach side bristles gently brush your gum line even when you are focusing on your teeth. The bristles also flex to help compensate for any excess pressure.
Brush away plaque with sonic technology – our benchmark in effective and gentle cleaning. While you brush, up to 62,000 bristle movements and dynamic fluid action help clean even hard-to-reach areas, leaving your mouth feeling exceptionally fresh and clean.
This all-in-one brush head is the product of our most extensive research and development ever. We combined knowledge from dental professionals, experts in oral care, engineers and designers to bring this holistic brush head to life.
The A3 Premium All-in-One brush head fits perfectly with your Philips Sonicare click-on handle (please see the list below). Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.
Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync you'll be reminded before this happens. Your BrushSync enabled toothbrush understands your usage and notifies you when it's time for a replacement.
