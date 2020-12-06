The new electric One cleans your teeth better for a brighter, whiter smile. Wherever you go, this One goes with you. Its sleek, lightweight design and portable case makes it the perfect brush for you. Which colour is your One?
Good vibrations
Think of the One as a powered version of your manual toothbrush. Micro-vibrations and contoured bristles gently clean and polish your teeth at the touch of a button.
Travel case to take with you wherever, whenever
Like your very own travel companion. Wherever you go, this One goes with you. Its sleek, lightweight and comes with a portable case for when you're on the move.
Routine made easy with brushing guidance
Sometimes, we all need a little guidance. The One buzzes every 30 seconds encouraging you to move on to the next part of your mouth. A longer buzz at 2 minutes lets you know when the job is done.
A colour for every style
From Shadow to Shimmer, Snow to Sage, choose the colour to match your style. You can mix and match the brush head with the handle and create your own colour combination.
One charge, one month of brushing
Charging your One is easy. Just pop off the end cap, plug in your USB-C cable and wait until the light indicator stops flashing. With a single charge, you can brush for 30 days. That's one month of whiter, brighter smiling.
Hassle-free Subscription
Maintaining your toothbrush should be easy. Subscribe to have replacement brush heads automatically delivered to your home every 90 days. No worries, just great teeth.